ESTIMATED COMPLETION - End of November. This Lake Powell Pointe home is located in a beautiful and quiet cul-de-sac. The Roanoke is a stunning six bedrooms and five-and-a-half bath home w/ a side-load garage. You'll love the hardwood floors all throughout the first floor main living areas. Foyer offers a formal dining room and office w/ glass French doors. Kitchen features granite counters, island, pantry, SS appls and LED recessed lighting. Spacious family room features gas FP w/ slate surround and window package. First-floor guest suite w/ carpet, 4' shower w/ seat and dbl door closet. Powder room and a deck complete the first floor. Primary suite upstairs offers a LUXURY BATH, tray ceiling, dual vanities, carpet and 2 WICs. Bedrooms 2 and 3 w/ Jack & Jill bath, carpet and WIC. Bedroom 4 w/ carpet, WIC and direct access to bath 3. Large loft completes the second floor. Lower-level finished walkout basement has bedroom w/ full bath and WIC. Family room, primary suite and loft w/ ceiling fan prewire. Outstanding location close to historic Williamsburg, shopping, dining, and entertainment.