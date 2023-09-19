Under construction! Move in November 2023! WATERFRONT and BASEMENT HOME!! Welcome home to the Hampton home plan. The space your family needs to grow, without compromise. Designed with an extensive grand 2-story foyer, this home plan warmly greets your guests. Complete with a tray ceiling, the formal dining and flex rooms lead you to a spacious great room that meets an outdoor deck that overlooks Lake Margaret. The kitchen features plenty of countertop space, a kitchen island, oversized pantry, quartz countertops, stainless steel wall oven, gas cooktop, with stainless steel range hood. Primary bedroom showcases a tray ceiling design with dual abundance of closet space, this owner’s suite is something to talk about! The grand bath includes a free-standing tub and spa-like shower. This design offers a finished recreation room, wet bar, and the basement bedroom and full bath are complete for your convenience. Stop by to see this breathtaking Lake View today!