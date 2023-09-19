This Waverly basement offers 7 bedrooms, 5.5 baths and a front load garage on a cul de sac homesite! Formal dining room directly off of the grand 2 story foyer. Kitchen w/ granite island and walk-in pantry. Spacious family room with modern fireplace. A separate breakfast area. First-floor guest suite and living room with private bath with walk-in shower, and WIC. Powder room and a composite covered deck complete the first floor. Upstairs you'll find the huge loft, perfect for a secondary entertainment area, and four additional bedrooms. Primary bedroom w/ dbl vanity, carpet and two WICs. Bedrooms 2 and 3 w/ Jack&Jill bath, carpet and dbl door closet. Bedroom 4 w/ own bath, carpet and WIC. Lower-level basement w/ 2 bedrooms, full bath, + media room. Eastwood Homes has been building homes for over 40 years and is known for quality, value and excellent customer service. Harpers Mill is an award-winning community in Chesterfield County with many amenities including clubhouse, swimming pool, waterslide, playground, sports field, miles of trails, 240 acres of open space and more!