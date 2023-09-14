The Waverly offers 6 bedrooms, 5.5 baths and a front load garage on a nice homesite! Formal dining room directly off of the foyer. Kitchen w/ island and walk-in pantry. Spacious family room. A separate breakfast area. First-floor guest suite w/ own bath, carpet and WIC. Powder room and a deck complete the first floor. Upstairs you'll find the huge loft, perfect for a secondary entertainment area, and four additional bedrooms. Primary bedroom w/ dbl vanity, carpet and two WICs. Bedrooms 2 and 3 w/ Jack&Jill bath, carpet and dbl door closet. Bedroom 4 w/ own bath, carpet and WIC. Lower-level basement w/ bedroom and own bath. Eastwood Homes has been building homes for over 40 years and is known for quality, value and excellent customer service. Harpers Mill is an award-winning community in Chesterfield County with many amenities including clubhouse, swimming pool, waterslide, playground, sports field, miles of trails, 240 acres of open space and more!