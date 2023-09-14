Under construction! Move in November 2023! FINISHED BASEMENT HOME!! Welcome home to the Hampton home plan. The space your family needs to grow, without compromise. Designed with an extensive grand 2-story foyer, this home plan warmly greets your guests. Complete with a tray ceiling, the formal dining and flex rooms lead you to a spacious great room that meets an outdoor deck that overlooks Lake Margaret. The kitchen features plenty of countertop space, a kitchen island, oversized pantry, quartz countertops, stainless steel wall oven, gas cooktop, with stainless steel range hood. Primary bedroom showcases a tray ceiling design with dual abundance of closet space, this owner’s suite is something to talk about! The grand bath includes a free-standing tub and spa-like shower. This design offers a finished recreation room, wet bar, and the basement bedroom and full bath are complete for your convenience.