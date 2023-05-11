Saint Joseph's fans continued to arrive at VCU's Cary Street Field on Friday afternoon after the start of their team's Atlantic 10 Conference women's lacrosse semifinal game against the University of Richmond.

They bought their tickets. They walked toward the artificial surface. They looked at the scoreboard. They looked at one another. They looked at friends who were Hawks' backers in the stands. They looked incredulous. This thing was over, essentially, not long after it began.

The Spiders blasted off to an 8-0 lead in the opening 10 minutes on the way to a 21-14 win.

That outcome moved Richmond into Sunday's championship game against Massachusetts. The Spiders jumped out to a 3-0 lead after five minutes and won 20-13 to capture the A-10 title.

These accelerated UR starts were not serendipity.

"We were so prepared," senior midfielder Sophia DiCenso said. "The result was just a combination of knowing that we were prepared and believing in each other and outworking whoever we were going to play on Friday and Sunday."

The seeds for this confident approach were sewn the last two springs. In 2021, Richmond lost to Saint Joseph's 19-8 in the A-10 semifinals. The Hawks led 5-0. Last year, the Spiders lost to Saint Joseph's 10-9 in the A-10 semifinals. The Hawks led 8-4.

"I think on Friday, especially for my senior class and upperclassmen, we had been knocked out in that round two years in a row and we definitely were not going to let that happen again," said DiCenso, who's from Foxboro, Mass. "We were just so fired up … Our motto was just to come out super hot.

"We just kind of had to kind of sock (the Hawks), and that's exactly what we did. We came out on fire and that was just the start of all our momentum for the rest of the game."

DiCenso scored Richmond's first two goals against Saint Joseph's and finished that game with six goals. She scored two more goals in the title-game win over UMass.

On Sunday, "I think we looked back at Friday and that was so

awesome how we just put the ball in the back of the net right as that first whistle went off," DiCenso said. "And so we knew that we could do it. We knew that if we went that hard at the beginning of the game Sunday that we could take the lead really, really quick."

The Spiders are 16-3 heading into their 5 p.m. Friday date with Big East Conference member Marquette (15-3) at North Carolina in the first round of the NCAA tournament. Marquette ranks fourth nationally in scoring, with an average of 16.4 goals. Just above is Richmond, which averages 16.7 goals.

"The whole season our coaches talked about how we have to be a seven-woman offense, meaning that every single person who's in our offense is a threat and they can shoot, they can dodge, they can feed," DiCenso said. "We've really embodied that. Every person in our offense is putting up points."

A fast start remains a UR priority, given the results of the A-10 tournament.

"The first few minutes of a game are really crucial because that's how your team sets the tone," DiCenso said. "We're looking to come out hot and do what we do best ... We're excited to see what the Spiders can do."

The winner of Marquette and Richmond advances to face the winner of Sacred Heart and fourth seeded North Carolina.

Notes:Marquette's top assistant coach is Caitlin Fifield Wolf, formerly an all-A-10 attack at Richmond. From North Babylon, N.Y., she played as a Spider 200813 (missed a season due to injury).

The Golden Eagles are making their first NCAA tournament appearance after posting a program-record 15 wins.