Richmond police on Friday morning announced they had executed a search warrant on On Demand Towing and Recovery, located on Old Midlothian Turnpike in Richmond, and arrested its operator — Andre Raphael Crawley, 45, of Chesterfield County — as part of a months-long investigation into illegal practices by towing and recovery operators.

Police said that earlier this week detectives with the Richmond Police Department, with the assistance of the Virginia State Police and investigators with the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles, served the warrant on the business, which is located at 5341 Old Midlothian Turnpike.

Crawley has been charged with two counts of forgery, two counts of uttering, two counts of falsifying public records, two counts of perjury in DMV matters, one count of falsifying an application for certificate of title and one count of misdemeanor fraudulent conversion, according to police.

Crawley is suspected of forging the name of the owner of a vehicle on a title and another document when he sold the vehicle. The forgery was discovered when the person who bought the vehicle took the title to DMV and found out the vehicle had been reported stolen. The theft of the vehicle is also under investigation.

Police said this search warrant for On Demand Towing was the most recent action in an investigation, which was started in December 2022, into allegations of illegal practices by towing and recovery operators. The investigation also includes No Limit Towing and Recovery, for which a search warrant was served and its operator — Sherral Crawley, 46, of Chesterfield — was arrested charged last month.

“We appreciate our partner agencies assisting us in this complex investigation,” said Richmond Police Department Chief Rick Edwards, “just as we appreciate the public coming forward with information. With months of research, interviews, and meticulous follow-up by our detectives, these collaborative efforts bring results.”

Those who believe they have been a victim of vehicle theft or fraud by a towing and recovery operator should call Richmond Police Detective Sergeant Castrinos at 804-646-1144 or email towinginvestigation@rva.gov.