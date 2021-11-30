Opinion: The games people play

Ever wonder why people still play croquet or gather around a table for a good game of Parcheesi?

It’s because these games have stood the test of time eluding fads and fancies that come and go with every generation, and have a unique attractiveness that keeps us coming back for more. There’s no argument that levels of popularity vary as time passes, but there is that secret something that makes some sports immune from fickle fans always looking for the latest craze or newest sport.

Which brings me to some new sports that I am not at all certain will endure that same scrutiny or enjoy similar popularity for decades to come. That’s not to discount the enormous talent it requires to play any competitive sport…. and getting on television to compete, that’s a whole new level.

I was exposed to one of these newfangled forms of competition earlier this year when an event captured my attention as I was flipping channels.

“We’ll be back with more death diving after these messages,” the announcer said, providing a tiny tease of what was to follow. I had a minute or two to spare and I’m a sucker for carnival type barkers that always promise more than they deliver, so I waited.