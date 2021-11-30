Opinion: The games people play

Ever wonder why people still play croquet or gather around a table for a good game of Parcheesi?
It’s because these games have stood the test of time eluding fads and fancies that come and go with every generation, and have a unique attractiveness that keeps us coming back for more. There’s no argument that levels of popularity vary as time passes, but there is that secret something that makes some sports immune from fickle fans always looking for the latest craze or newest sport.
Which brings me to some new sports that I am not at all certain will endure that same scrutiny or enjoy similar popularity for decades to come. That’s not to discount the enormous talent it requires to play any competitive sport…. and getting on television to compete, that’s a whole new level.
I was exposed to one of these newfangled forms of competition earlier this year when an event captured my attention as I was flipping channels.
“We’ll be back with more death diving after these messages,” the announcer said, providing a tiny tease of what was to follow. I had a minute or two to spare and I’m a sucker for carnival type barkers that always promise more than they deliver, so I waited.
To be honest, they had me at death diving. Envision a site akin to the cliffs in Mexico where divers plunge hundreds of feet in to treacherous waters. The death diving participants gather on a wooden platform sitting atop of a rocky ledge. Without warning, they run full speed and propel themselves skyward, making no effort to compose themselves in some suitable position for entry that might alleviate serious injury. They perform what appears to be the ultimate belly flop, sometimes staring at the judges in defiance of the impending doom.
At the very last second, they reach for the toes and try to achieve some sort of geometry that allows them to survive the attempt. Judges score the attempts on how long they achieved the perfect parallel belly flop before assuming a semi acceptable entry position.
The results were announced for the six contestants, an equal number of men and women. It was noted that the original lineup featured 12 entries, but half withdrew due to injury. No Kiddin!
A few days later I witnessed another sport that my better judgement suggests will not test that aforementioned test of time. It’s called Spikeball. Teams of two line up around a circular net, and bounce an oversized tennis ball aimed at the competitor. They must return the serve with a return bounce off the net. I suppose the one rule is that the ball cannot hit the ground.
The action was fast and furious, but lacked something, which made me search for other viewing options.
Several days later, I discovered a game many of us played as toddlers has made its television debut in a series of contests where the participants chase each other through obstacles and try to touch them. You’d be correct in assuming this is what we called Tag. I watched one of the episodes but, somehow, the lack of mosquitos and the fact that not a single soul got pushed with an aggressive shove through a row of shrubbery, made it less than captive programming for me.