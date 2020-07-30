Clarifications
The NFL Green Bay Packers are owned by more than 360,000 shareholders, and the team is governed by a president and a board of directors. The governance of the team was mischaracterized in a July 24 letter.
Portsmouth already has a street named for professional golfer Chandler Harper, which was misstated in a July 30 letter.
