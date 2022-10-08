Column: Does everyone deserve a place to call home?

Imagine a Richmond region where quality housing is attainable for everyone. Additional stable housing means that more children will excel in school, more economic development and jobs will come to the region, fewer emergency room visits, improved health outcomes, seniors who are able to buy food and pay rent, and a more equitable community.

This vision doesn’t have to be a lofty dream, but it won’t be a reality unless our region recognizes the housing crisis on our doorstep and acts now.

Many central Virginians think that the Richmond region is a relatively affordable place to live, especially when compared to Northern Virginia and Washington. That assumption is no longer true. Our region has become increasingly unaffordable and our housing challenges more closely reflect what our neighbors experience further north on Interstate 95.

New data from the Partnership for Housing Affordability found that the Richmond region is not more affordable than other parts of the state. In fact, rental rates have risen higher and faster in Richmond since 2017 than in any other part of the commonwealth, including the Washington metro area. Furthermore, data from the U.S. Census Bureau shows that the rental market vacancy rate in RVA was only 1.9% in the second quarter of 2022 compared to 8.2% in Virginia Beach and 5.2% in metro Washington.

It’s more difficult to find an apartment in our region than in any other part of the commonwealth. A recent slowdown in the for-sale home market hasn’t changed this dynamic.

Data from our region’s Homeless Connection Line and Housing Resource Line — two primary resources for our neighbors who face housing instability — provide further evidence of a housing crisis. Since May of this year calls to both the HCL and HRL have increased dramatically, indicating heightened need. Furthermore, between April 1, 2021 — March 31, 2022, over 2,000 people in our region were staying in a place not meant for habitation (essentially living outdoors or in cars).

The rise in housing instability in our community has a real economic and personal impact. A report released in July 2021 by the RVA Eviction Lab analyzed data around housing instability and evictions in our region. The Eviction Lab calculated that housing instability cost at minimum $49 million in the City of Richmond, $35 million in Henrico County, and $20 million in Chesterfield County for just one year. Those costs are associated with public services — that we fund as taxpayers — needed to address housing crises, including hospital care, emergency shelter, first responder activity, and more. Notably, these costs are 49% higher than the total 2021 investment in Virginia’s Housing Trust Fund. Of course, these figures don’t include the personal, economic, and psychological costs of not having a safe place to call home.

The price of inaction, not addressing the massive need for more housing, is too expensive. Investing in housing upfront is more cost-effective than not doing so.

Imagine a path where we prioritize affordable homes. What if Richmond, Henrico, and Chesterfield invested $100 million to support the construction of new homes for teachers, nurses, local government employees, food service workers, seniors, and others? We could leverage these funds to build well over 2,000 housing units at a faster rate than the market could provide. Even if our region invested $50 million — half the cost we’re paying each year due to housing instability — we could build more than 1,000 new homes to support our region’s workforce and seniors.

Once completed, these new homes would immediately present a return on investment by shifting from unintentionally high use of public services to more strategic and impactful uses.

What can you do?

First, budget season is almost here for our local governments. Contact your City Council representative or county supervisor and say you want them to prioritize housing. The pandemic showed that additional resources for homelessness services and housing help more people.

Second, advocate for policy changes that allow more homes to be built. Restrictive zoning makes it much harder to create the housing we need.

Third, request that future local bond referendums include funding for housing. Our region has seen great success from bonds and now is the time to use this tool to support the creation of more homes.

Why does housing matter? It’s more than the inherent dignity that we all deserve a place to call home. Research demonstrates that having a safe and stable home means that people are healthier, kids perform better in school, and it’s easier to attract new jobs and grow existing employers.