Column: Miyares power grab? Virginia joins effort to attack local prosecutors

Our new attorney general is trying to make a name for himself. Adopting the playbook of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and attorneys general across the nation, Jason Miyares cultivates the “stop the steal” crowd with his proposal for an “election integrity commission.” Now, he seeks to build a “tough on crime” image by undermining locally elected commonwealth’s attorneys and their “prosecutorial discretion” to charge and punish wrongdoers in their communities.

“Prosecutorial discretion” is a concept embedded deeply in American jurisprudence, and argues that prosecutors should exercise their judgment in deciding who to charge for violations of the law, and what to recommend as penalties for conviction. Miyares’ first effort to undermine this tradition occurred in Virginia’s last legislative session. A bill was proposed by state Sen. Ryan McDougle, R-Hanover, himself a former prosecutor, that would give Miyares and future AGs the power to intervene in local prosecutions.

The proposal drew little attention from the media, but it is part of a larger national effort by state lawmakers to undercut local prosecutors when their decisions are not to their political liking.

Local prosecutors are afforded great discretion, both in law and by tradition, for sound reasons, and state lawmakers rarely interfere. First, the attorneys are locally elected and presumably have their pulse on the community.

If their locality opposes their actions, they can be defeated at the ballot box. Second, this discretion is rooted in the founding of the nation and the ethics of the position. A locally elected prosecutor, the U.S. Supreme Court opined, has a “heightened duty … to seek justice, not merely to convict.” Finally, most prosecutors are seen as “tough on crime,” and there is little appetite to attack their prerogatives so long as they aggressively prosecute violations of law.

The last decade has seen changes in those chosen for the prosecutorial role. A number of communities, including several in Virginia, have elected so-called “progressive prosecutors” who question traditional “tough on crime” approaches. Their positions range from the abolition of the death penalty to ending mandatory minimum sentences and cash bail, and some have even argued, following the Dobbs decision, that they would “refrain from prosecuting those who seek, provide, or support abortions.”

These views have prompted sharp criticism from conservative state legislatures across the country, which are now attempting to limit the power of these local attorneys to make decisions about their cases.

In 2019, Virginia elected several of these new prosecutors, including Arlington County Attorney Parisa Dehghani-Tafti and Fairfax County Attorney Steve Descano. Their decisions to stop prosecuting certain marijuana crimes were popular in their districts but not among Republican leadership in the commonwealth.

But it has been the actions of Loudoun County Commonwealth’s Attorney Buta Biberaj that have been the most controversial. The county schools are embroiled in a sexual assault case, and parent groups have demanded that School Board members be removed and that Biberaj prosecute the alleged wrongdoers. To date, she has declined to do so.

She has been criticized by Gov. Glenn Youngkin for allegedly targeting the families of victims, some of whom have been charged with disrupting School Board proceedings. A circuit court judge took the unusual (and some say unconstitutional) action of discharging Biberaj and her entire office from a criminal case in which she recommended an allegedly “lenient” plea agreement.

Miyares immediately pounced, promptly asking the court to allow his office to take over the prosecution, and has labeled Biberaj a member of the “far-left, criminal-first prosecutors.” The court declined his request, but the political point was made, and the AG will have to be content with seeking new legislation like McDougle’s that allow the office to take over such prosecutions in the future.

Present Virginia law and tradition allows the attorney general to intervene in a local criminal proceeding under certain situations, but usually only if the commonwealth’s attorney requests that assistance. This was the approach adopted by former AG Mark Herring, whose Master Crimes Initiative was based on using the department’s expertise in conjunction with the local prosecutors. McDougle’s bill would have expanded the AG’s role to take on certain prosecutions, even if the commonwealth’s attorney did not request assistance. And the AG’s office took the lead in arguing for the measure.

From the onset, McDougle knew the bill had trouble. Many Democratic and Republican commonwealth’s attorneys opposed the measure. The Senate Judiciary Committee, stocked with sharp attorneys like Joe Morrissey, Creigh Deeds and Scott Surovell, peppered the patron and AG’s office with concerns.

No one could dispute that the AG already has substantial power to intervene where appropriate and to assist, not supersede, elected prosecutors. Nonetheless, McDougle persisted, perhaps in hopes of placating an attorney general and governor who were elected on platforms suggesting that prosecutors in some communities were either fumbling their responsibilities, or worse yet, allowing social justice concerns to override what would otherwise be effective prosecutions.

The bill was ultimately rejected, not only because it could upend prosecutorial discretion, but also out of fear that if the governor received the measure, he could amend it and slide changes past many in the assembly who were not attorneys and might not understand the implications.

Comparable bills had already passed the House and were headed to the Senate. If this major change was going to be stopped, it would be here. The measure narrowly failed, 8-7.