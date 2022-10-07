Column: Proposed changes to transgender student protections threaten mental, physical health of children

Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s proposed policies to reverse protections for the state’s thousands of transgender students in K-12 public schools seriously threaten the physical and mental well-being of these children. Trans students have done nothing wrong and shouldn’t be treated as if they have.

As the state’s largest organization for social workers, the Virginia Chapter of the National Association of Social Workers opposes the:

immediate requirement that trans students use school bathrooms matching their birth-assigned sex;

bans on trans students from sports teams and programs based on their preferred — rather than biological — sex; and

infringements of student privacy and additional unnecessary school administrative burden of obtaining and tracking parental approval for any name changes by a student such as pronouns or nicknames.

These surprise proposals fly in the face of actions taken by the Virginia General Assembly only two years ago that required the Department of Education to develop model policies protecting the rights of transgender students. The VDOE released these new policies in 2021, reiterating that school divisions must adopt policies equal to or stronger than those of the department.

While we respect a parent’s desire to be kept updated on important academic issues of their children, we do not support forced “outing” of transgender students due to the high risks to mental health and physical safety. In fact, these proposals go against our professional NASW Code of Ethics and lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer policies, which demand we advocate against all discrimination.

As social workers, especially school social workers, we witness firsthand the harm done to many trans youth by abusive and unsupportive peers, families, strangers and even police. We advocate for more, not fewer, protections for trans youth.

It’s ironic that these proposals were released during National Suicide Prevention Month. Research by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the National Center for Transgender Equality and others shows much higher rates of suicide, suicide attempts, depression, anxiety, drug and alcohol abuse, homelessness, school absences, high school dropout rates, and sexual and verbal assault of LGBTQ and, specifically, trans students.

The pain caused by politically motivated policies would continue to systematize discrimination, especially against minority LGBTQ youth who often experience both racial and gender/sexual harassment that drive many to take drastic actions.

A shocking one in five multiracial LGBTQ youngsters attempted suicide in the past year, according to August research by the Trevor Project, an LGBTQ suicide prevention nonprofit. And multiracial transgender students reported a 10% higher rate of suicide ideation and 30% more suicide attempts than their peers.

In Virginia, a 2017 State Survey of the National Center for Transgender Equality found 80% of responding trans students “experienced some form of mistreatment such as being verbally harassed, prohibited from dressing according to their gender identity, disciplined more harshly, or physically or sexually assaulted”; 51% of K-12 trans students who were out or considered transgender reported being verbally harassed, physically attacked (21%) and sexually assaulted (12%).

Poor academic and mental health outcomes are further exacerbated by unsupportive families. NASW cites data showing that many trans minors who are out — either by choice or force — “become homeless due to family abuse, neglect, conflict over their identity, or being forced to leave a foster or group home because of mistreatment or harassment.”

Indeed, 2020 statistics of the FBI show that hate crimes related to gender and gender identity rose 9% and 34%, respectively, since 2019. For trans individuals, the increase was 41%.

Trans students are especially afraid of potential attacks in bathrooms. The Virginia survey noted that 52% of respondents “avoided using a public restroom in the past year because of fear of confrontations or other problems they might experience,” and 23% limit the amount they drink or eat to avoid using the restroom.

Our children shouldn’t need to fast and dehydrate themselves to stay safe in school. The U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia already ruled in favor of protecting transgender student rights in the 2020 Gavin Grimm case, which covered bathrooms and facilities that align with gender identity.

That ruling was affirmed by the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in August 2020. Must we repeat a battle to have all children respected, taught and protected equally?