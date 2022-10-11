Column: Saving money while fighting climate change

The recently enacted Inflation Reduction Act contains major climate provisions. These provisions are incentives and subsidies to encourage consumers and corporations to shift away from fossil fuels. Economists estimate that it will result in a reduction of U.S. carbon emissions of between 30 to 45% from the 2005 levels by the year 2030 — but the amount of carbon emission reduction depends on our response to the incentives.

Beginning in 2023, the IRA law provides a variety of electrified home appliance incentives, in the form of generous tax credits, to promote energy savings. Heat pump water heater installation will be eligible for a $2,000 tax credit up to 30% of the total installation cost. Heat pump water heaters are much more efficient than traditional natural gas water heaters, helping to cut down on energy bills. They also provide a small amount of cooling in the summer, which can be a pleasant addition to a stuffy garage! Additional tax savings are also provided if one upgrades an electrical panel in tandem with a heat pump water heater.

Similarly, there are also generous subsidies for rooftop solar (30% of the total installation cost) and for heat pumps. Heat pumps are basically two-way air-conditioners; while traditional AC only cools, heat pumps can cool and heat. They are also two-three times more efficient than natural gas furnaces, helping to reduce energy costs. Finally, there are additional federally-funded upfront discounts and tax credits that will be distributed by the Virginia Department of Energy for low and medium income households, with specific details to come by the end of 2022 or early 2023.

Electrifying a home helps to cut down on energy costs with more efficient technology, lowers indoor air pollution from combusting natural gas appliances, and helps cut down on greenhouse gas emissions. The Inflation Reduction Act also creates strong job growth for local, blue-collar jobs like HVAC technician and electricians, helping the economy and employing the local community.

The Inflation Reduction Act also works to promote the adoption of electric vehicles, with a $7500 tax credit, but those credits come with a number of restrictions. The vehicle must be assembled in North America, and the battery components must be domestically sourced increasingly over time (or at least from “friendly” countries). These provisions will bolster American manufacturing in the years to come. Additionally, there are upper limits to both the income of the purchaser and the value of the car or truck. A car’s price can’t be over $55,000, and a truck or sport-utility vehicle must be under $80,000. There’s an income restriction of $150,000 for singles and $300,000 for couples as well.

On the other hand, the former cap of 200,000 vehicles from a particular manufacturer that could be eligible for the credit has been removed. Tesla, GM, and Toyota had reached their limit and their customers had lost the benefit, or it was being phased out. Ford and Nissan would have been next. Perhaps best of all, used EVs, which will become more plentiful over time, will be eligible for a 30% credit up to $4000. All of these credits will be available at the point of sale from the dealer, rather than included in a submitted tax return, which could be up to a year after the purchase. In Virginia, with a relatively low-carbon electrical grid, the average EV produces around a quarter of the carbon emissions of a gasoline car. The electricity fueling the vehicle is also a far cheaper fuel than gasoline. The vehicle is cheaper to operate and cheaper to maintain.

The IRA alone is not adequate to get our nation to net zero carbon emissions, and the new law also lacks provisions that would pressure other nations to follow America’s example on cutting carbon. More is needed. For example, refunded carbon fees would help consumers understand that the clock is ticking on gasoline transportation, and carbon tariffs would harness the power of U.S. trade against nations that refuse to address their carbon emissions. The law is nevertheless a milestone first step after decades of inaction on climate. If consumers learn the potential benefits of the IRA for reducing their transportation and home energy costs over time, it will result in both cost savings and carbon emission reductions.