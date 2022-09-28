Column: Support for Chesterfield bond referendum

Chesterfield has a long and successful history of asking citizens to vote on bond referendums that fund capital projects for schools, public safety, parks and libraries. This year, for the first time since 2013, county voters will consider a referendum that would provide $540 million over the next eight-plus years to build or enhance 26 facilities the public has helped determine are essential. As the two of us represent all projects of the one bond referendum question, we thought it proper for us to jointly write this message, as we perform many tasks as part of one team — Team Chesterfield.

We originally planned to take this referendum to the voters in 2020, but waited to let pass the pandemic’s uncertainties, especially our ability to engage with the public. We used the extra time to further prioritize and refine the capital projects included in this bond referendum.

Chesterfield’s strategic financial planning, combined with a team approach of county, schools and our many other partners, positions us to use bond referendums as the most affordable tool for funding public facility needs countywide. That team represents the many relationships government and schools maintain among elected officials, dedicated staff, businesses and community organizations. Citizens, too, are the most critical element of that team. We are one.

Throughout the process of planning the bond referendum, then working to inform people about it, we’ve had the pleasure of having many discussions and community meetings among groups and individuals. We’ve hosted various special interest groups, including those representing teachers, Fire and EMS, police, parks and libraries. We’ve also talked with citizen and business advocacy groups in an overall effort aimed at ensuring voters make an informed decision. Most, if not all, of those we have engaged have shown great interest in our “Community Facilities Bond Plan” and the impact it may have for decades to come, if approved by voters.

Immersed in the partnership between the county government and school division are more than 20 manners of shared or consolidated services, each adding to the overall quality of life in Chesterfield at the most economical cost. An example is the tens of thousands of students who enter classrooms, but also represent a significant customer base for our parks and libraries. Schools, in turn, become the community’s buildings on nights, weekends and summers when not being utilized for school purposes. Another is public safety, which ensures the security of all who use those facilities. We are one.

There are many other topics besides a bond referendum where we, as a community, are one: our Triple-AAA bond rating; the highest possible Environmental-Social Governance (ESG) score; the 2022 Virginia Association of Counties Best Achievement Award for “Connecting All Community Residents to Public Schools”; the joint County-Schools Liaison Committee, which includes representation from two elected members of the Board of Supervisors and School Board; pay-study methodologies ensuring our entire workforce is compensated in an equitable manner toward productive careers; and the positioning of our students for careers and success locally. We’ve achieved all these things, and more, through good governance and collaboration with our partners. We are one.

We intended for there to be something for everyone in this bond referendum. Someone without kids may still derive benefit from a new school facility for recreation or other community uses. New or improved Fire-EMS and police stations mean our first responders are closer when emergencies occur. We also know citizens of all ages find great value in the diversity of what our parks and libraries offer.

In 2013, voters determined a meals tax was not right for Chesterfield. Recognizing the inflationary pressures currently facing our citizens and businesses, we’re hearing the same message. Therefore, there is no meals tax proposed as part of this referendum, nor is it part of our financial plans. In addition, for large localities, we have had the largest real estate tax rate reduction in the region. How can we do this? By offsetting increased property values with lower taxes and aggressively paying down our existing debt, creating capacity to take on new debt. That enables us to reinvest in the community through this bond referendum without placing additional burden on taxpayers as we build for the future.