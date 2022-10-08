Column: Youngkin is right to bet big on nuclear energy

On Monday, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin unveiled his 2022 energy plan, and he’s betting big on nuclear energy. The energy crisis in Europe, as well as record inflation and prices in the U.S., have emphasized the importance of ensuring energy security and reliability, at the same time as tackling climate change. Youngkin hopes investing in advanced nuclear energy will not only help Virginia meet its climate goals but also strengthen the state’s economy and energy security.

As the U.S. economy transitions to clean energy, states will play an increasingly crucial role in developing the innovation and infrastructure necessary to meet our national targets. States — coined “laboratories of democracy” — also offer the opportunity to try different approaches to reducing emissions, allowing for a true competition of ideas.

Whereas some states, like California, are pursuing aggressive decarbonization strategies that rely on clean energy mandates and anti-fossil fuel policies, others, like Texas, are taking an all-of-the-above approach that recognizes the continued need for oil and gas, while developing renewables and investing in exciting new technologies such as hydrogen, CCS and battery storage.

Up until now, it appeared Virginia was heading down the regulatory path that California has trodden so ambitiously. Before Youngkin became governor, the Virginia legislature passed the 2020 Virginia Clean Economy Act, which sets certain clean energy targets, requiring the state to get all of its energy from wind, solar, and traditional nuclear power by 2050.

Yet Youngkin has criticized the law for being too inflexible and expressed concern about the expected reduction in baseload power production, at a time that energy demand is projected to increase.

These concerns are well-founded. Indeed, questions remain about the reliability and affordability of renewable energy. California has experienced rolling blackouts in the past few years as the state shut down baseload power plants and expanded renewable energy installations, while residents suffer some of the highest electricity costs in the country.

Similarly, countries like Germany are experiencing firsthand the risks of abandoning baseload power in favor of a top-down renewable energy transition. Youngkin is right to look at these track records and conclude that the future will require innovation and investment in a wide range of technologies, not just certain winners picked by the government.

At the announcement of his energy plan in Lynchburg on Monday, Youngkin therefore argued in favor of an all-of-the-above energy strategy, stressing the state’s “once-in-a-lifetime” opportunity to invest in exciting innovations such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage. Next-generation nuclear energy, in particular, took center-stage in the governor’s speech. In his “moonshot” vision, Virginia would deploy the nation’s first small modular reactor within the next decade, cementing itself as a national leader in clean energy. He asserted, “We should be all in on nuclear energy.”

While Youngkin’s plan emphasizes his support for clean energy goals, including backing the Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind project (set to come online by 2027), he is right to emphasize the role of nuclear energy in achieving these goals. Not only is nuclear power emissions-free, it can also help solve some of the issues associated with renewables. Renewable sources of energy such as wind and solar are weather-dependent, meaning that they don’t produce electricity when the sun doesn’t shine or the wind doesn’t blow.

If electricity generation fails to match peak demand, the grid either has to impose rolling blackouts or import emergency power from elsewhere. In California’s case, that emergency supply of electricity often comes from fossil fuels.

In contrast, both advanced and traditional nuclear plants are capable of producing energy 24 hours a day, year-round, helping smooth out the inconsistency of renewable power generation.

Although the Virginia Clean Economy Act includes traditional nuclear energy, it’s clear that a reduction in oil and gas production, as well as growing energy demand, will require fresh investment in next-generation, baseload nuclear technology. Virginia can and should be on the forefront of these innovations.

More and more states have started pursuing advanced nuclear energy. In Wyoming, Bill Gates’ TerraPower is looking to build its first small modular reactors, while NuScale recently gained approval from the Nuclear Regulatory Commission to start building its next-generation plants at the Idaho National Laboratory. West Virginia, a notorious coal state, reversed its ban on nuclear energy last year to pursue similar opportunities.

Dismissing nuclear energy isn’t a climate mistake we can afford to make. Time will tell whether Youngkin’s bet on nuclear will pay off, but he’s right to push for clean nuclear power in Virginia.