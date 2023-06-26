Bill Lohmann Follow Bill Lohmann Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Everyone’s life, of course, is filled with unexpected twists and turns. Two of the most defining in mine came within a few days of each other, 42 years ago this summer. By sheer happenstance (and good fortune), I met the woman who would become my wife. I also quit journalism.

For my first two years after college, I had worked as a sportswriter in Charlottesville. When I started, we still used typewriters! The job was great fun — I played a small role at the paper in covering those terrific University of Virginia basketball teams with Sampson, Lamp and Raker — and I was thrilled to have it. But after two years, I felt a little stuck, unable to find a job at a larger paper and too impatient to wait around indefinitely for the next opportunity. I feared life was passing me by.

So I turned in my resignation and made plans to move on and attend graduate school. Since I did not exactly set the academic world on fire on my first trip through college, I am not exactly sure why I thought graduate school would be a good idea, but it seemed like a responsible thing to do.

On one of my last evenings in Charlottesville, a devoted friend was helping me pack my meager belongings for my move back home to Richmond. Worn down by the thought of stepping into an uncertain future, I suggested the time had come for a cold beer.

I took my buddy to a favorite spot just down the road and, as we sipped our beers, one of my roommates came in with two colleagues from University of Virginia Hospital where he worked. One of them turned out to be a young woman I immediately liked and I kinda, sorta started flirting with. We married three years later. It was not quite as seamless a process as that might sound, since I went home not knowing her last name and having failed to ask for her phone number. I was still working on my reporting skills.

I moved back to Richmond and started attending school with plans to pursue an MBA — no, I cannot fully explain why — and pieced together a number of part-time jobs to pay my rent, including delivering flowers and covering ball games for various news outlets. I was not quite ready to give up reporting just yet — it was, after all, the rare thing that I actually knew how to do — and that turned out to be a good thing.

My plans for an MBA did not survive past a few months, and calculus was only part of that doomed equation. (“How hard could it be?” I had wondered before signing up for an advanced math class that required having successfully completed a calculus class, which I most certainly had not. Narrator: “Very hard.”) No, my post-graduate career ended abruptly when one of those outfits for which I was freelancing, United Press International, offered me a full-time job as Virginia sports editor. I could not say “yes” quickly enough.

UPI became my post-graduate education, offering a sink-or-swim learning experience that led me into situations — far beyond sports — that I still find astonishing, and took me to places I scarcely could have imagined. Among them: Havana, Cuba, before it was cool — or even legal — for a U.S. citizen, particularly one without a passport, to drop in for a visit; the Kennedy Space Center to cover space shuttle missions; and even the tiny crossroads community of It, Mississippi. UPI launched me into a career and a life that would not have seemed possible on that long-ago night in Charlottesville, when I was wondering what in the world was going to happen to me.

I am telling you all of this because that work -- the last 35 years in Richmond, 44 years in all -- comes to an end in a few days. It is time to retire.

In the words of the best writer I ever worked with, the late Jack Warner, as he headed for the door of the UPI bureau in Atlanta after an unrelenting day of deftly desking A-wire stories that had popped across the South like summer thunderstorms: “I’ve had about all the fun I can stand.”

I started working full time in newspapers 44 years ago this summer. Being a writer, it has been said, is like having a paper due for the rest of your life, and I am ready to not have an assignment due tomorrow. However, I will not quit writing, because that is not how it works when writing is what you know and what you have done for so long. You can check out any time you like, as the song goes, but you can never leave.

I have got one writing project in the works: a third edition of a travel guide I wrote more than a decade ago, “Backroads and Byways of Virginia.” And I would like to think there might be more to join other books I have authored, such as “Dr Coptr: The Flying Physician Who Kept His Promise to Tangier Island.” But on my timetable.

I have got books to read, rooms to paint, tomatoes to grow for the local squirrels. I have got a guitar I keep threatening to learn to play and a dulcimer that looks nice but that I have barely strummed. Perhaps I will even broaden my French beyond “Bonjour, how much is that éclair?” and “merci” for the next trip to Paris. First up, though, is a trip to Mongolia to visit our son (who is writing his own book).

I will not miss the day-after-day dailyness of feeding the newspaper beast. On the other hand, that is one of the great things about this line of work: like baseball, there is another game tomorrow. Stink it up one day, and you get a chance to redeem yourself the next. Along those lines, whenever I have been asked, “What’s the most important story you’ve written?” my reply is always: “The next one.” It sounds flippant, but it is the truth.

I am so grateful for all of the people along the way who saw something in me that I am not sure I saw in myself. From the high school English teacher who pushed me to do better and marked up my papers with so much red ink they looked like they were bleeding (and who was kind enough not to drop dead from the shock when I gently informed her a few years later that not only was I being paid to write, but that I had won first place in a state contest), to whoever hired me for my first newspaper job: delivering the Richmond News Leader. It was 1968, and I was 11.

Looking back, the paper route might have been a sign I was destined to make journalism my profession, although the motivation at that point simply was to earn a little money so I could splurge on a pair of Converse Chuck Taylor All-Star basketball shoes: $9.95, if I recall correctly, at Woolco. I got the shoes and, it turns out, a career.

Sometimes I think about what I might have done for a living if this career had not worked out — bless you, Gary Cramer, the former Charlottesville Daily Progress sports editor who hired me for my first full-time newspaper job before I even graduated from college, setting all of this in motion — and I shudder.

Growing up, I held a bunch of different summer jobs: I assembled frames for screen windows, washed dishes at a restaurant, changed light bulbs on the old Rebel Yell roller coaster at Kings Dominion and on everything else at the amusement park, pulled weeds at a shopping mall. I enjoyed all of those jobs (except for maybe the dishwashing gig), but I came to the conclusion I liked writing a whole lot better.

My dad always advised me to do something that I enjoyed so much that I woke up every morning looking forward to getting to work. Not everyone is so lucky, but I was, as I found a career that allowed me to sleep well and wake up with purpose.

Considering the upheaval in this business over the past couple of decades, I have been ridiculously lucky to make it this far. Along the way, I have written about so many extraordinary people — from the well-known to the not-known-at-all — whom I would have had no business meeting otherwise.

There have been, as you might imagine, many memorable moments. One: interviewing Ted Turner as we sat in his box seats next to the Atlanta Braves dugout back when he owned the team in the 1980s. He had just been liberated from a period of no media interviews during what proved to be a failed bid to acquire the CBS network, so he seemed to welcome our get-together. He was most gracious: We ate ice cream on sticks, and he talked almost non-stop for nine innings, testing the tenet that one of the greatest skills a reporter can have is being a good listener. Another: serving as a guide to aging civil rights leader James Farmer, who had lost his sight, on his return in the late 1980s to a (largely) remorseful Mississippi town, where 25 years earlier three civil rights workers had been murdered.

As a witness to actual history, my most significant — and worst — moment was standing on the ground at the Kennedy Space Center looking skyward when the space shuttle Challenger exploded a little over a minute after liftoff in 1986. Watching half a dozen executions as an official media witness inside the Florida State Penitentiary (back then, the electric chair was in use) was no party, either.

So many great memories make me smile: traveling to cover a story in Havana, Cuba in 1984, where I was ushered through José Martí International Airport with nothing more in the way of credentials than my Orange County sheriff’s press card and my Florida driver’s license; having coffee with author Tom Wolfe and sharing a plate of French fries with singer-songwriter Rosanne Cash on the same day in 2012 in New York (though not at the same time); riding around Atlanta in the back of a town car with actor Mark Harmon in 1986, making stops for ice cream and beer and talking about basketball and being named “Sexiest Man Alive” a few weeks earlier (him, not me); chatting up Don Henley backstage at the Altria Theater for a few minutes (he politely fetched me a bottle of water, apparently thinking I must have been mighty thirsty from all that sitting while he sang for 2 1/2 hours); shuttling humorist Dave Barry around Richmond in 2000 in my family’s 2-year-old minivan, during which we laughed a lot. All these years later, Barry is still going strong, and so is our van.

I have written about sports and all kinds of news and even, for a short period, food. I was not much of a food writer, but I was a good little eater. I have covered a little of everything, which is what happens when you stick around for so long.

I have always been drawn to real people who have done or are doing real stuff, leading useful lives in big ways and small. I have found the best stories are often the ones about people who do not seek the spotlight, who have to be coaxed into letting me tell their story. I also have an affinity for stories about people bravely confronting something: illness, grief or some other terrible circumstance life has thrown their way, so there have been lots of those stories, too.

I am convinced the thousands of people I have interviewed over the years have left an indelible imprint on me. I know they made my life better.

A word about Bob Brown, the legendary Richmond Times-Dispatch photographer and my frequent traveling partner. I could not have asked for a better colleague. He and I ventured all over Virginia, sometimes getting lost, always having too much fun and more often than not stumbling upon incredibly nice people who graciously invited us into their homes and their lives, serving us biscuits, pie and an occasional splash of homemade distilled spirits. We were even featured in a documentary.

Among a trunk full of fond recollections from road trips with Brown: actor Robert (“Bobby,” as he instructed us to call him) Duvall proudly showing off his bountiful crop of pumpkins at his Fauquier County farm (he credited the fertilizing magic of a visiting elephant); and Duane Steele, a Lutheran pastor in Southwest Virginia who lost his sight shortly after birth, enthusiastically leading us on a tour of his church that he knew so well without ever having laid eyes on it and, as we entered a darkened room, reaching over instinctively to switch on the lights for the benefit of the two guys from Richmond.

It has all been pretty glorious, and also slightly nerve-wracking. Properly telling someone else’s story is a huge responsibility: one I have never taken lightly. I am appreciative of everyone who trusted me with their stories, and I am appreciative of everyone who read those stories.

Most of all, I am thankful for the support, patience and love of my family, most especially my wife, Robin, who thought she was getting involved with someone on his way to great riches with an MBA degree — before all of this happened. She and the kids — Melissa, Alex and Jack — have put up with the crazy hours and my frequent grumpiness, particularly when on deadline. They sometimes even accompanied me as I reported stories, including, most notably, our seven-week, cross-country trip in 2000 when we experienced America and I chronicled our adventures, sometimes bleary-eyed, from the road. The name of that series, as well as a book that followed: “Are We There Yet?”

In another context, I could ask the same question now, and I believe the answer is, finally, “Yes.”

