The administration of Gov. Glenn Youngkin, having declared DEI dead, is stymieing diversity in a Virginia teacher workforce already lacking it.

The Virginia Department of Education has halted the dissemination of grants intended to help provisionally licensed teachers of color receive full licensure. According to Anna Bryson's July 18 story in the Richmond Times-Dispatch, the department stopped announcing and disseminating these grants without public notice, despite legislative approval of $50,000 a year in funding. The money sits unused in the state coffers.

Jeremy Raley, the Virginia Department of Education's chief of staff, told Bryson without elaboration: “The VDOE is currently evaluating this grant program. The Department will communicate more information as it becomes available.”

About 82% of Virginia’s teachers were white in the 2020-21 school year, according to the most recent federal data. Only 10% were Black.

In this environment, VDOE has halted a program that might ease both problems, for reasons so ill-considered that its chief of staff has no ready explanation.

Not that we don't have a clue, given Youngkin's presidential aspirations.

“It seems like it’s gotten caught up in the politics of diversity and equity and the kind of Republican backlash against anything associated with those words," said Del. Schuyler VanValkenburg, D-Henrico, a high school teacher in the county's school system.

We all can agree that public education has more than its share of problems. But as a practical matter, is starving the classroom of teachers at all helpful?

“We need more teachers. We definitely need more minority teachers," VanValkenburg said. "And this is a very easy way to overcome a hurdle in the way of that. It does seem to be putting ideology and politics ahead of practical problem-solving."

In a program rooted in a task force during the administration of then-Gov. Terry McAuliffe, Virginia lawmakers appropriated $50,000 a year for the diversity grants in each of the last three two-year budgets. The intent is to help teachers of color with provisional licenses by subsidizing tutoring and test fees for the exams required for full licensure. Many teachers do not obtain their full license because of barriers like cost and time.

"The social science is increasingly clear: Teachers of color are good for all students," said Genevieve Siegel-Hawley, associate professor of educational leadership in the Virginia Commonwealth University School of Education.

"They bring practices and beliefs into the classroom that bolster academic and social emotional learning for all groups, with particular benefits accruing to the most historically disadvantaged students. It is very concerning that VDOE appears to have halted a modest but important program designed to break down significant barriers to credentialing more teachers of color."

U.S. Rep. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond, a former Virginia senator, said in a statement that Virginia’s educator workforce is increasingly racially homogenous while the student population becomes more diverse.

"The state grants appropriated by the General Assembly to assist provisionally licensed teachers of color were meant to help diversify our education workforce and address this issue," she said, calling it "deeply concerning" that the diversity funding is no longer being dispersed.

"This abrupt change makes it even more difficult for teachers of color to overcome barriers to entry and take the next step in their professional career. We have a responsibility to our children to invest in our school systems and ensure a diverse, well-rounded, and highly capable education workforce.”

It's not just that the Youngkin administration is yet again attacking diversity, equity and inclusion; it's the underhanded way it went about it in this instance, apparently scrubbing the grant application from the VDOE website.

Then again, the Youngkin administration habitually thumbs its nose at state lawmakers, whether it's transgender policy; unilaterally changing the name of the Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion; or failing to use money for its specifically allocated purpose.

"They’re definitely playing fast and loose with constitutional powers," VanValkenburg said.

But this gambit is on brand for ambitious Republican politicians who have a Pavlovian gag reflex at the mention of the word "diversity." Anti-DEI fervor has become a racist go-to in the GOP playbook.

The president of Texas A&M University, M. Katherine Banks, stepped down Thursday over a botched job offer to Kathleen McElroy, a former New York Times editor and tenured professor of journalism at the University of Texas, to head A&M's journalism school.

Meanwhile, in Florida, they're furiously erasing the honest teaching of Black history and replacing it with racist tropes and grotesque distortions.

With Gov. Ron DeSantis running a presidential campaign based on anti-wokeness, Florida appears intent on teaching, well, the brighter side of slavery! — namely, language in its history standards that “slaves developed skills which, in some instances, could be applied for their personal benefit." Which sounds an awful lot like the folks who tell us that we should be grateful that our ancestors were snatched from Africa.

Education policy at this moment has been hijacked by racial animus and political hackery. We need a diverse teacher workforce now more than ever.