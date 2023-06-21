Watch the discussion above, or listen here.

Kelli and Michael Paul welcome Allan-Charles Chipman to the show. Chipman is the Executive Director of Initiatives of Change USA, a global network of people of diverse cultures and backgrounds committed to healing historical harms, whose mission is to inspire, equip, and accompany changemakers in the pursuit of a just, connected, and peaceful world.

In this conversation, the trio talk about Chipman's work in Richmond and beyond to create new mindsets, new cycles and new futures for people of color across the country.

About After the Monuments

Co-hosted by Pulitzer-Prize winning columnist Michael Paul Williams and Kelli Lemon, After the Monuments captures the zeitgeist of a nation struggling to move from symbolic to substantive change on racial issues.

The podcast analyzes current events about race through a historical context, examining the ideas of leading Black thinkers over time, and encouraging broader and deeper insights into racial tensions, divisions and reconciliation.

Williams and Lemon, both with the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Richmond, Va., engage with a wide range of guests to bring context, relevance and resonance to events, going well beyond breaking-news headlines.