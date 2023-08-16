Michael Paul Williams Columnist Follow Michael Paul Williams Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The world can seem small from the perspective of Richmond’s public housing; the possibilities, circumscribed; the narratives, pinched.

But a Fredericksburg-based genealogist hopes to provide participating families in Gilpin Court with the wherewithal to uncover their past, expand their sense of place and possibility, and rewrite their stories.

Paula Royster, the founder of the Center for African American Genealogical Research, has been working since April with nine families with ties to Gilpin Court or Jackson Ward. Through research and DNA testing, her nonprofit seeks to reconnect Black Americans not only with their family tree, but its African roots.

On Saturday, at the Virginia Museum of History & Culture, representatives of the families will receive the “Big Reveal” about their histories, which will connect them to one or more of 19 African nations. “I am going to tell them some things about their families that may not have even entered their minds ... and they are going to be shocked,” Royster said during a recent interview at the Black History Museum and Cultural Center of Virginia.

The event at VMHC will include ceremonial wedding vows for each family — a nod to how enslaved couples overcame marital bans and physical separation to sustain loving, committed relationships. And later in the afternoon, it will move on, aptly, to the Elegba Folklore Society’s Down Home Family Reunion in Abner Clay Park in Jackson Ward.

Royster conducted a similar effort last year with middle-class families in Fredericksburg, her home since 2002. But she notes that participants in the Gilpin-centered effort might not otherwise have the means to get the information for themselves. A representative of each family will be handed a binder with DNA information and primary documents such as vital records, wills and military records, and recommendations on following up.

“You can view this as a reparations project,” Royster said. “And the outcome of this is, when I’m done with these families, giving them this information, they will have everything they need to make their claims” should reparations be available.

Besides, she said, “You never know. If R.J. Reynolds is your great-grandfather, there is no statute of limitations on heirship.”

The project was arranged by Reggie Gordon — at the time Richmond’s deputy chief administrative officer for Human Services — and Patty Parks, an information concierge for the city. Both knew Royster from the genealogy workshops she conducted years ago at the since-shuttered William Byrd Community House, where Gordon was the CEO and Parks was a librarian.

They invited Royster to set up a table at a health fair last October in Gilpin Court, where people signed a sheet indicating interest in the genealogy project. Royster sought to enlist 10 families, falling one family short of her goal, before submitting DNA samples to meet an April deadline. Human Services underwrote the $40,000 effort.

Gordon hopes the result will instill pride in its participants “that we all have a story. We all have an American story or even an international story.”

“What I was excited about was changing the narrative in our communities,” said Gordon, who left City Hall on June 30 and is now president and CEO of the Richmond Memorial Health Foundation. His desire is that the genealogy project “will uncover the past in a way that hopefully will empower people.”

Royster said gathering volunteers for the project was challenging.

“Obviously, there’s a natural distrust or suspicion,” especially about DNA, with the legitimate concern that it might be turned over to law enforcement, she said. And still fresh in the headlines was the recent news of a settlement by the family of Roanoke native Henrietta Lacks in its lawsuit with a biotechnology company that the family alleged sold Lacks’ “immortal” cells without her consent.

“The Black community has always been aware of the ways in which exploitation occurs. So I understood the hesitation,” Royster said. “At the same time, I have collected samples in Mali, Cameroon, Angola, and I know that if we don’t participate in this process, we will continue to wander not knowing the riches of our history beyond the borders here in the United States.”

One participant in the Richmond effort is Janis Allen, president of the Historic Jackson Ward Association, whose family was displaced from that historical Black neighborhood by interstate highway construction and landed in Creighton Court.

“What I want to get out of it is, I want to be ignited and motivated to dig deeper,” Allen said Monday.

Royster views these genealogy projects as having the potential to promote healing and mental health. The knowledge gained might fill a void that can’t otherwise be filled, she said. And the resulting sense of connectivity might enhance feelings of kinship and stem community violence.

The native Californian didn’t realize the extent of her own family history until she moved to Fredericksburg and learned that the birthplace of her fifth great-grandfather, Thornton J. Alexander Sr., was 30 minutes away in Culpeper County. Alexander would become an abolitionist in Longtown, Ohio.

“This is why this project is important. It changes how you think about yourself. It changes how you view history. It changes how you interpret history, how you understand it. And, it should inspire you to write a new story,” she said.

“I so get the idea that knowing who you are, where you came from, is powerful to the individual. But unless you put it in writing — unless you tell that story from a different perspective — then the world view of history in the United States will always be skewed and one-sided. So for me, it doesn’t stop with the unveiling. Now write the story to counter what’s in the historical text. Rewrite this history from your perspective, using your own words,” she said.

“That was the benefit that was not given to our ancestors. So I’m taking it back, reclaiming our time.”