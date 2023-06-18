With control of the Virginia House of Delegates hanging in the ballots in November, the Democratic Party of Virginia apparently believes it has the luxury of sitting one out.

How else can we explain the curious case of Danville resident Jasmine Lipscomb, a Marine veteran whose would-be candidacy in the 49th House District has been rebuffed by the party?

The 49th is a redrawn district in Southside Virginia composed of the city of Danville and parts of Halifax and Pittsylvania counties. The district leans Republican, according to the Virginia Public Access Project. Its incumbent is a Republican, Del. Danny Marshall. The contest would be an uphill slog for a Democrat, particularly a political novice.

On the other hand, the district is 40% Black and 45% minority, according to VPAP — potentially fertile ground for a Black candidate like Lipscomb.

Unless something changes, we won’t find out in November.

Lipscomb so far has been the only Democratic Party candidate to come forward in the 49th. But the way she came forward has been an issue.

The Democratic Party’s May call for a caucus in the district included a $500 filing fee and a 100-signature requirement. Lipscomb, a substitute teacher, says in a complaint she filed with the party Thursday that she didn’t have the money by the May 20 deadline so she did not collect signatures.

Subsequently, she received the filing fee from an “angel donor” and collected signatures, but was told that she was too late by Patricia Harper-Tunley, acting as chair of the 49th House District nominating committee in the stead of a chair who relinquished her duties because of health issues.

Essentially, Lipscomb was told that rules are rules.

“This is discrimination based on economic status,” Lipscomb says in her complaint.

But the selective application of the rules is also part of the problem, according to the would-be candidate’s complaint.

Harper-Tunley, chair of the Lunenburg County Democratic Committee, does not live in the 49th House District, Lipscomb says in her complaint. She alleges that this is a violation of section 7.4 of the Democratic Party of Virginia Plan, which states: “The General Assembly District Committees shall consist of the chairs of the county or city committees in whose counties or cities the district lies. In the event any chair does not reside within the General Assembly district, such chair shall designate a member of his or her county or city committee who does reside within the district to serve on the district committee. In the event no member of such county or city committee resides within the district, the county or city chair shall designate a Democrat residing within the district to serve.”

“Because Ms. Harper-Tunley clearly does not live in within the boundaries of HD49, the HD49 Nominating Committee was improperly constituted and their decision should be given no weight,” Lipscomb says in the complaint.

She adds that Democrats in the district can move her nomination forward if a caucus fails to advance a candidate, citing Section 10.6 of the party plan, which states: “The committee that convened the convention or called the caucus may thereafter nominate a candidate who shall be the Democratic nominee for such office.”

“This is otherwise known as nomination by acclamation,” Lipscomb says in her complaint. “This is an option that, although still available, remains unexercised, by the current, improperly constituted, HD49 Nominating Committee. I remain the only interested Democratic Candidate in HD49.”

Lipscomb’s adviser in this process has been Dr. Fergie Reid Jr. His father, Dr. William Ferguson “Fergie” Reid Sr., is a physician and civil rights activist who in 1968 became the first African American in the Virginia General Assembly since the Reconstruction Era. Reid Jr., with Brenda Hill, Candi Graham and Eileen Davis, is the co-founder of 90 for 90, a voter registration initiative established as a tribute by the Richmond-area women for the elder Reid’s 90th birthday in 2015. Its goal is to register 90 new voters per precinct per year.

Reasoning that the initiative needed candidates for these new voters, the younger Reid — a Richmond native who now lives in Los Angeles — began recruiting candidates in 2017. For this election cycle, he recruited Lipscomb among 30 Democratic Party candidates. She is the only House candidate who has encountered resistance, he said.

The elder Reid co-founded the Richmond Crusade for Voters in 1956 to register and mobilize Black voters during Massive Resistance.

“I spent a lot of time in the ‘50s and the ‘60s making sure all Virginians would be enfranchised equally,” the elder Reid said in a statement read by his son Friday. “It’s just a shame in 2023, now at 98 years old, to see Virginians being disenfranchised by the Democratic Party of Virginia.”

Among the younger Reid’s recruited candidates are Pam Garner, a retired Air Force lieutenant colonel running in the 26th Senate District, and Myra Payne, a retired Army lieutenant colonel running in the 19th Senate District. They sent an email Friday to Harper-Tunley, House Minority Leader Don Scott and Susan Swecker, chairwoman of the Democratic Party of Virginia, asking the party to declare Lipscomb the Democratic Party nominee.

Liam Watson, spokesman for the Democratic Party of Virginia, said Friday that the party would not comment on the complaint before the deadline for the nominating process closes at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

I can’t tell the Democrats how to run their business. But absent a last-minute candidate by acclamation, the party is squandering an opportunity to steal a seat or force Marshall and Republicans to expend resources that might otherwise be used elsewhere. Hard feelings appear to be clouding the party’s judgment.

District filing fees and rules — ranging from $0 to $250 to the fee that Lipscomb was assessed — appear arbitrary and potentially crippling to low-income candidates. The result is poor optics for a party that professes to support equity, diversity and inclusion.

Or as Garner and Payne wrote: “Our democracy thrives when individuals from diverse backgrounds and perspectives have an equal chance to participate and make a positive impact on our society. Any actions that deter or discriminate against potential candidates erode the very foundation on which our democracy stands.”

Competitive races are the lifeblood of a healthy democracy. Gerrymandering, dark money, election denial and voter suppression have left American democracy observably unhealthy.

A candidate, like a mind, is a terrible thing to waste.

