I was a child of affirmative action.

Upon earning my undergraduate degree from Virginia Union University, I headed to Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism through a program whose goal was to increase the ranks of people of color in graduate journalism programs — and, eventually, in U.S. newsrooms.

Those daily newspapers were in dire need of diversity. At the time, more than half of them had no people of color in editing or reporting positions. If my race, in addition to my other credentials, was a consideration when I sought employment at the Richmond Times-Dispatch, why shouldn't it have been under the circumstances?

Affirmative action is a remedy for the systemic racism upon which this nation was built. Those systems won't magically deconstruct themselves. But colleges and universities lost a tool Wednesday in the Supreme Court ruling in Students for Fair Admissions v. Harvard and its companion case, Students for Fair Admissions v. University of North Carolina.

This ruling that colleges and universities can no longer take race into consideration as a specific basis for granting admission is yet another attack on antiracism, not unlike this court's gutting of the Voting Rights Act of 1965. But in the Orwellian world of U.S. right-wing politics, antiracism is attacked more vigorously than racism itself.

Instead of affirmative action, this posture affirms inaction and denial in response to this nation's legacy of racism.

The John Roberts-led Supreme Court, with its blithe dismissals of precedent and tortured logic — and its overreach in overturning Roe v. Wade — will go down in history as the worst since the Plessy v. Ferguson court that in 1896 legitimized the "separate and equal" doctrine foundational to Jim Crow.

Roberts argued in his majority opinion that race-based affirmative action violates the Equal Protection Clause of the 14th Amendment — a breathtakingly ahistorical reading of what was a direct response to Black enslavement and Confederate insurrection.

Roberts, in his confirmation hearings, said the court's job is “to call balls and strikes, and not to pitch or bat.” But his blindness to the Black experience in America makes him unqualified to serve as an umpire.

Former Vice President Mike Pence was even more clueless in whitesplaining why racism is a thing of the past.

“There may have been a time 50 years ago when we needed to affirmatively take steps to correct long-term racial bias in institutions of higher education,” Pence said. “But I can tell you, as the father of three college graduates, those days are long over.”

Justice Sonia Sotomayor, in her dissent, said the majority opinion “rolls back decades of precedent and momentous progress.” But Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, in her dissent, had the mic drop of the day.

"With let-them-eat-cake obliviousness, today, the majority pulls the ripcord and announces 'colorblindness for all' by legal fiat," she wrote. "But deeming race irrelevant in law does not make it so in life."

The majority, she argued, detached itself from this country's past and present experiences. But that detachment is a defining quality of a conservative political movement that seeks to codify white comfort at the expense of honestly assessing our nation's racial history. It's at work purging diversity, equity and inclusion programs from higher education, with corporate America next. This colorblind approach is at odds with a nation that's never been colorblind, with whiteness ensconced as its default, in a nation where books by or about Black, Latino or LGBTQ people are being banned by school districts.

Proof of the Supreme Court's disingenuousness is the exception the ruling carved out for military academies.

Or as Jackson said in her dissent: “The Court has come to rest on the bottom-line conclusion that racial diversity in higher education is only worth potentially preserving insofar as it might be needed to prepare Black Americans and other underrepresented minorities for success in the bunker, not the boardroom (a particularly awkward place to land, in light of the history the majority opts to ignore.)”

Since the court majority has telegraphed its view that too many Black students populate white campuses, perhaps Black athletes should take their talents to historically Black colleges and universities. This decision reminds us why we needed HBCUs in the first place.

The two lawsuits were brought by Ed Blum, a conservative legal strategist, who exploited the "model minority" trope in citing discrimination against Asian American students.

"I am angry that Asian Americans are being used as pawns in this lawsuit and as a wedge between communities of color and will be treated as scapegoats under the false assumption we will benefit," said Rep. Grace Meng, D-N.Y.

And then there's Justice Clarence Thomas, a man who has benefited from affirmative action every step of the way. He was admitted to Yale Law School in 1971 as part of its goal to have people of color make up 10% of its incoming class. He rose through the ranks during the Reagan administration as its Black front man on issues of race. And after the legendary Thurgood Marshall retired from the Supreme Court, Thomas was selected to fill the seat of the court's lone Black justice.

He once lauded affirmative action, but apparently that became politically incorrect. He would deny students of color a benefit he took full advantage of. And in his concurring opinion, he took aim at Jackson, the court's other Black justice.

“As she sees things,” Thomas wrote of Jackson, “we are all inexorably trapped in a fundamentally racist society, with the original sin of slavery and the historical subjugation of Black Americans still determining our lives today.”

I'm not sure how Thomas sees things, but Jackson's assertion is backed by history and current-day evidence.

We will remain a fundamentally racist society as long as antiracism is under assault.

