2020 Richmond mayoral election: A Q&A with Alexsis Rodgers

Dozens of RTD Opinions readers have shared their views about the future of Monument Avenue. What have you heard from residents that you would be willing to incorporate as mayor?
Confederate statues were erected on Monument Avenue to send a message to Black Richmonders that we did not belong here. Now, Richmond community members have reclaimed these spaces and made them welcoming places for reflection and fellowship.
As mayor, I would bring together Richmond’s diverse community of artists, historians and neighbors to tell the story of who we are today. The New York Times recently recognized Marcus-David Peters Circle as the No. 1 piece of protest art. My administration would explore ways to keep Monument Avenue as a national destination with more safe, accessible ways for cyclists and pedestrians to visit.
Readers also were very engaged about the future of Navy Hill and the plan to revitalize our city’s downtown core. What components do you see as essential pieces of a better downtown Richmond?
I’ve lived in the Richmond area for my entire life, and I know firsthand how the Coliseum and The Diamond have driven tourism and economic development over the years. We desperately need to redevelop parts of downtown Richmond to create good jobs and increase tax revenues for the city.
Richmond needs to provide efficient city services, reliable transportation and quality public education in order to attract and retain residents and business — both local and national. Growth must be intentional and equitable.
We must also ensure that any new development with plans in the city focuses on the needs of our residents, including: keeping jobs local, ensuring a fair procurement contract and negotiating with housing developers for a set number of affordable housing units. For any major changes or developments that arise during my term as mayor, I will ensure that there is ample opportunity for public input.
A mayor’s successes are aided by working with nine City Council members who represent districts with diverse needs and interests. How do you create an effective working relationship with Council?
Richmond deserves a mayor who will work in a transparent and collaborative way with City Council to address the complex challenges of our city. As a community organizer and policy leader, I have a history of building coalitions to get things done even if I do not get the credit.
I bring relationships with every current City Council member and most City Council candidates because of my leadership in the Democratic Party and state government. As mayor, I will work to build consensus among those who serve on City Council to improve the daily lives of Richmonders.
The city’s future also is affected by the General Assembly. Recently, state lawmakers have passed bills promoting more local control. What issues, if any, should Richmond have more control over?
My administration will work to make Richmond a clean energy leader with greener city-owned buildings and stronger energy efficiency requirements for new and existing buildings. Currently, state policy restricts localities from pursuing innovative environmental standards to require building owners to reduce energy consumption in our city. This issue impacts energy savings for residents and businesses, as well as funding streams that prefer greener buildings for multifamily housing and community development projects.
I believe we can be doing more to support the Office of Sustainability and RVAgreen 2050 to move the needle on Richmond becoming a resilient and sustainable city, which includes integrating energy savings and clean energy requirements into all purchasing and construction policies.