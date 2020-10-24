2020 Richmond mayoral election: A Q&A with Alexsis Rodgers

Dozens of RTD Opinions readers have shared their views about the future of Monument Avenue. What have you heard from residents that you would be willing to incorporate as mayor?

Confederate statues were erected on Monument Avenue to send a message to Black Richmonders that we did not belong here. Now, Richmond community members have reclaimed these spaces and made them welcoming places for reflection and fellowship.

As mayor, I would bring together Richmond’s diverse community of artists, historians and neighbors to tell the story of who we are today. The New York Times recently recognized Marcus-David Peters Circle as the No. 1 piece of protest art. My administration would explore ways to keep Monument Avenue as a national destination with more safe, accessible ways for cyclists and pedestrians to visit.

Readers also were very engaged about the future of Navy Hill and the plan to revitalize our city’s downtown core. What components do you see as essential pieces of a better downtown Richmond?