2020 Richmond mayoral election: A Q&A with Justin Griffin

Dozens of RTD Opinions readers have shared their views about the future of Monument Avenue. What have you heard from residents that you would be willing to incorporate as mayor?

For years I have had a comprehensive plan for Monument Avenue, which is laid out in more detail on my website. The plan is to turn Monument Avenue into what essentially is an open-air museum by expanding it to include a timeline of Richmond’s history. In the grass medians down the avenue would be individual stone plaques in the ground that mark and explain important moments in Richmond history.

We would start with the native people of this area and work our way to modern day. We would build life-size statues along the way so people can come from all over the world to stand next to prominent Richmond figures. It would end with a large monument to Gov. L. Douglas Wilder. Monument Avenue would be the story of who we were and how we developed to be the people who elected the grandson of slaves as the first Black elected governor in the country.