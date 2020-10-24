2020 Richmond mayoral election: A Q&A with Kim Gray

Dozens of RTD Opinions readers have shared their views about the future of Monument Avenue. What have you heard from residents that you would be willing to incorporate as mayor?

A fitting tribute to the changes we have seen this summer would be to end the disparity among our Richmond Public School facilities and the regional disparity in our classroom teachers’ pay.

The future of Monument Avenue needs to be approached in the most inclusive and civil way. As we demonstrated with Arthur Ashe Boulevard, that kind of inclusiveness and civility only can be achieved with hard work, and concerted listening to and learning from each other.

I have suggested one idea for Monument Avenue, and City Council unanimously agreed to consider a monument to “The Fourteen” — the Colored troops who valiantly fought in the Civil War and who each received a U.S. Medal of Honor for their bravery. To the extent that Monument Avenue teaches history, I would like ideas like this to be considered by an inclusive, citizen-driven process.

Consider what could have happened if Mayor Levar Stoney had listened to his own Monument Avenue Commission, and we had started down a path of civil discourse and reconciliation in 2018? Richmond could have been a national model.