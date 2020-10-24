2020 Richmond mayoral election: A Q&A with Levar Stoney

As mayor, I have had an open-door policy for everyone on City Council. I offer monthly one-on-one meetings with all City Council members and show up for joint initiatives with Council, such as the Education Compact. I will work with anyone to get the best for Richmond; there is too much at stake to do anything less.

However, there are those who only know how to say “no” to progress, and so, while I will look for consensus, we cannot let progress toward a better future be stymied in the name of unanimity. Good governance requires people willing to roll up their sleeves to solve our problems, even if that solution does not always quiet the loudest voices in the room. My administration always has been focused on reaching consensus, which is why we have been able to achieve so much in my first term.

Working with City Council, we built three new schools in Black and brown communities; paved more than 550 lane miles and filled 85,000 potholes; expanded afterschool programs to every elementary and middle school; invested $30 million new dollars in Richmond Public Schools — the greatest in over a generation; created the first-of-its-kind Eviction Diversion Program; and tripled the Affordable Housing Fund.