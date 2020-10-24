2020 Richmond mayoral election: A Q&A with Tracey Mclean

The Richmond Stadium will be able to hold all sports events and entertainment events there. The Richmond Stadium will be owned by the city of Richmond so that it will receive the revenue. This also opens the opportunity to possibly have our own professional football team, basketball team or soccer team. This stadium gives us a chance to possibly have the Olympics here one day.

We also would build high-density housing for more affordable housing, adding a healthy grocery store, a small park, safe bike routes, walking paths and more retail space where Richmond residents would have the first dibs to lease.

Also, we will build filming, music, dance and art studios to cultivate Richmond’s film and art community. This will bring more revenue to Richmond to support our schools and community long term. This idea also will bring our community together by offering a plethora of jobs, opportunities and fun things to do.

A mayor’s successes are aided by working with nine City Council members who represent districts with diverse needs and interests. How do you create an effective working relationship with Council?