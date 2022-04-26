A chance to share your thoughts about The Times-Dispatch

Chris Coates Follow Chris Coates Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

I want to thank Times-Dispatch readers for the warm welcome after I wrote a column a few weeks ago introducing myself as the new editor.

I received lots of phone calls and emails, as well as a few invites to speak to groups. I appreciate it.

As I mentioned in the column, I’m looking for ways to connect with our audience, and I’m excited about an upcoming event.

“Coffee with the Editor” is planned for Wednesday, May 4, at Urban Hang Suite RVA, 304 E. Broad St. in Richmond. I’ll be there from noon to 1:30 p.m. to chat with readers and to listen to your thoughts.

We’re planning more events like this, too. Stay tuned for more details.

As always, please reach out with story suggestions and feedback.

And thanks for reading.

Chris Coates is executive editor of the Richmond Tim es-Dispatch. Contact him at: (804) 649-6146 or ccoates@timesdispatch.com