A. Donald McEachin column: Preserving place, history, identity

For most of my life, I only knew that my Richmond roots stretched back to my grandfather.

That changed more than three years ago following my work on the African American Burial Grounds Network Act, legislation I am proud to have co-led alongside U.S. Rep. Alma S. Adams, D-N.C.

The bill would help preserve and protect historic African American burial sites across the country. During that process I discovered, to my great surprise, that my ancestors have called Richmond home since the Revolutionary War. In fact, I can trace my family all the way back to that historic Gravel Hill community of slaves freed by Quaker farmer John Pleasants’ will in 1779.

Now, whenever I pass through Varina and the Gravel Hill community, or visit the century-old Gravel Hill Baptist Church, my emotions are profound. The sense of place is palpable. This is home of my ancestors — the home of generations before me, many born into slavery and some who finally achieved freedom.

But if you are African American, you do not need a direct family connection to feel the history when you stand on the hard earth of Gravel Hill and consider the triumphs and tragedies of the men and women who came before.