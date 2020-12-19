A.E. Dick Howard column: Virginia's 1902 Constitution: The era of disenfranchisement

That decision gave a green light to the delegates in Richmond. Small wonder that a leading member of the 1901-02 convention was able to declare that the meeting’s “primary purpose” was “to eliminate every negro of whom we could be rid without running counter to the prohibition of the Federal Constitution.”

The convention made sure that the path to registration would not be easy. Property owners and those who had served in either the United States or Confederate army or navy (and their sons) were entitled to register to vote. Otherwise, an applicant must be able to read any section of the Constitution submitted to him by the registration officials and to give “a reasonable explanation” of that section. Given the various impediments (including the poll tax), a delegate at the convention predicted, with obvious confidence, that the obstacles “will be too great for the negro.”

That prediction proved accurate. In 1867, almost half the registered voters (more than 100,000) had been Black. After 1902, there were 21,000 — 4.7% of all registered voters. Poor whites were kept away from the polls as well. It was 1928 before as many Virginians voted as had voted in 1898, even though the state’s population had doubled and women had been admitted to the franchise.