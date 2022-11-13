A fresh perspective

The Times-Dispatch is continuously evolving, and our commentary page is no different.

We’ve recently added a new opinions editor, Scott Bass, a longtime Richmond-area journalist. His job each day is to oversee the flood of opinion content to the newspaper pages and to Richmond.com.

The goal is to highlight the variety of views that are submitted to us, especially those pertaining to local and regional topics. At the center of that effort are op-eds and letters to the editor, which are the pulse of the community.

If you’re interested in submitting a guest opinion, email us at oped@timesdispatch.com. Letters to the editor also can be sent to Richmond.com/contact-us/forms/letter-to-the-editor/.

Our local voices continue with opinion columns from Michael Paul Williams and Jeff Schapiro, two longtime figures who offer a sharp perspective on the news.

Bass also will be writing his own columns, and you’ll find staff editorials on issues as well. Those pieces will be based on input from our editorial board composed of Bass, Publisher Kelly Till, myself and Senior Editor James Wallace, who recently was added. Our mission is to be advocates for our community and seek solutions.

We welcome your ideas about the continued evolution of our opinions page. In coming months, expect more about our focus on getting a larger mix of voices and perspectives.

Send us an email at opinions@timesdispatch.com to share your thoughts. We look forward to the conversation.