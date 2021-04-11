Aaron Ruby, David Ruby and Rita Ruby column: The power of gratitude

By Aaron Ruby, David Ruby and Rita Ruby
Like many Americans, our family was very fortunate over the past few weeks to receive our COVID-19 vaccines. To say the least, it was a great relief after a challenging year.
For millions of Americans, the past year has been filled with loss, pain, suffering, stress and isolation. More than half a million people have died. Millions more have been left behind to grieve. And still tens of millions more have lost their jobs.
We have much work to do as a community and nation to heal those wounds and fill what has been lost. Perhaps a good place to start is by expressing appreciation for the countless people who have tried to make things better during the past year.
Gratitude is a powerful emotion. It can bring light into darkness. It can fill what is empty. It can bring joy where there is sorrow and bring profound meaning to every experience in our lives.
We all remember how we felt when we first saw people cheering health care workers from their windows in cities across the globe in the early days of the pandemic. We vividly can remember the hair standing up on the back of our necks and our eyes welling up with tears. That feeling was pure gratitude — perhaps the deepest we ever have felt or expressed.
We humbly write this column in the hopes that we all can summon that same feeling as we near the end of this pandemic. Let’s not forget the urge we all felt in those early days to express gratitude to the people around us who are making our lives better.
While there are too many to count here, we offer our deepest thanks at least to some of the people who have displayed selfless courage over the past year in service of their community and nation:
- To the medical professionals and health care workers who cared for the sick and consoled the grieving at great personal sacrifice;
- To the scientists who spent day and night away from their families to develop therapies and vaccines that saved millions of lives;
- To the farmers, grocers, pharmacists, truck drivers and so many others who risked their own health to provide food and other necessities to all Americans;
- To the business leaders who had the wisdom and judgment to keep their employees safe and working from home;
- To the utility workers, water and sewer system operators, sanitation workers and so many more who kept our nation’s vital infrastructure running;
- To the teachers and parents who did their very best to educate and nourish our children in the face of unprecedented challenges;
- To the mental health professionals and social workers who provided comfort and encouragement to people in distress;
- To the faith leaders who found new ways to connect with the faithful and provide spiritual guidance when it was needed the most;
- To the millions of Americans who stirred our conscience and awakened all of us to the social injustices that have plagued our nation for too long;
- To the many Americans who cared for the well-being of others by wearing masks, staying home, keeping their distance and performing countless other individual acts of kindness;
- And to the friends and family who filled our lives with joy, comfort and meaning even in the hardest of times.
As we emerge from this pandemic in the weeks and months ahead, let’s not forget the powerful impact gratitude can have on ourselves and others. Let’s not forget how interdependent we are and the responsibility we have for one another.
In the early days of the pandemic, we all were a little kinder, a little more considerate and a little more appreciative of the people around us. It was a scary and difficult time, but it really did bring out the best in us.
Let’s once again summon that spirit as we begin the next chapter of our lives.
David and Rita Ruby are longtime residents of Richmond, where they raised three children, including their son, Aaron. Contact them at: aaronfruby@gmail.com