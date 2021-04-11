Aaron Ruby, David Ruby and Rita Ruby column: The power of gratitude

By Aaron Ruby, David Ruby and Rita Ruby

Like many Americans, our family was very fortunate over the past few weeks to receive our COVID-19 vaccines. To say the least, it was a great relief after a challenging year.

For millions of Americans, the past year has been filled with loss, pain, suffering, stress and isolation. More than half a million people have died. Millions more have been left behind to grieve. And still tens of millions more have lost their jobs.

We have much work to do as a community and nation to heal those wounds and fill what has been lost. Perhaps a good place to start is by expressing appreciation for the countless people who have tried to make things better during the past year.

Gratitude is a powerful emotion. It can bring light into darkness. It can fill what is empty. It can bring joy where there is sorrow and bring profound meaning to every experience in our lives.

We all remember how we felt when we first saw people cheering health care workers from their windows in cities across the globe in the early days of the pandemic. We vividly can remember the hair standing up on the back of our necks and our eyes welling up with tears. That feeling was pure gratitude — perhaps the deepest we ever have felt or expressed.