Abby Crowe column: Seek opportunities to hear firsthand Holocaust accounts

After being uprooted from their home, Ginsburg and her family lived in a cramped ghetto with few belongings. This lasted only a few weeks before she and many others were forced on cattle cars with no clue of their destination.

“My father kept saying, ‘They are probably sending us to work and then we will come home,’ ” she said. Whether her father truly believed this or was being hopeful, she still doesn’t know.

When the family arrived at Auschwitz, reality set in. “My father saw what was waiting for us and thought that we were all going to be killed, so he started to say a prayer,” Ginsburg said. “A prayer that you say before you die.”

What was waiting for them was the horrific sight of flaming fire and thick smoke rising out of crematoriums. With fear and shock, Ginsburg and her family followed the masses of people to the scrutinizing Nazi officers who sorted the imprisoned into groups based on age and gender.

“We said our goodbyes and hugged and kissed, and that was the last I saw them,” she said as she tearfully recalled leaving her mother, grandmothers, little sister and close relatives.