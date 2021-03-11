Abigail Spanberger column: One year in, keeping our momentum in the fight against COVID-19

More broadly, this bill marks an investment in our values. It invests in a future sense of normalcy. It invests in a durable supply of vaccines. It invests in Virginia businesses and their customers. It invests in roofs over heads and families fed. It invests in the most vulnerable among us, but also in the working men and women who make Virginia and our nation strong.

These are wise investments, and they are the right course of action.

