Abigail Spanberger column: The bipartisan infrastructure bill is good for Virginia: Why it needs a vote now

The bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act is ready to deliver money to shovel-ready projects right here in the commonwealth, and as my colleagues and I continue to negotiate and draft other legislation, we should not delay our vote on a bill that is ready to go to the president’s desk. In the days ahead, I will keep working to move this transformational bill across the finish line, so that Virginia can remain the best place in America to raise a family, start a business and reach new opportunities.

Abigail Spanberger, a Democrat, represents Virginia’s 7th District in the U.S. House of Representatives. Contact her Washington office at (202) 225-2815 or via an email form on her website at: http://spanberger.house.gov

If you need assistance during this time, contact Spanberger’s district office at: (804) 401-4110