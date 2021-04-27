Adam Kovacevich column: What the U.S. can learn from the U.K. effort to create a better labor category for gig workers

It wasn’t until 1908 that a New England mill became the first factory in America to offer workers the benefit of a two-day weekend. When industrialization transformed our economy, advocates for workers’ rights realized the old system was not working, but it took a long time and a lot of hard work for our social safety net to catch up. Progressives had to fight for the fair wages, humane hours and better benefits that we enjoy today. The five-day workweek, health insurance, and aid for retired and injured workers all were products of that fight.

We’re seeing a similar movement happen in the rise of “gig” work, particularly driving for ride-sharing or delivery services. This movement has opened up a new world of flexibility for many workers, giving them the ability to work when they want for as long as they want. But it also has revealed how today’s outdated system, which ties social safety to full-time employment, doesn’t give modern workers the benefits they deserve.

It’s clear we need a new system, a third option between contract work and full-time employment, that catches up to our evolving labor force. We need a system that provides benefits that travel with workers — some combination of a guaranteed wage, health insurance and flexible leave — while retaining the dynamic job mobility that our modern economy and technology offer.