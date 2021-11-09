Adam L. Bond column: The test of our caricature

Radical. Extremist. Did you notice the number of political advertisements that described both major parties’ candidates with these words?
Book banning. Critical Race Theory. Were you also paying attention to the issues that energized certain segments of the electorate?
To be sure, in the run-up to this month’s election, we reached the oversaturation point with political commercials and robocalls. Now we shift to a different moment. We know the outcomes. The winning and losing campaigns will complete their post-mortem analyses.
Maybe you and I should do the same.
A prominent local television station took time to mock the politics of our politics. In watching the station’s “break from political ads,” one message became clear to me: We have entertained the foolishness of our election culture for too long.
In vying for influence and power, our candidates have modeled some of the ugliest tendencies of human behavior. The campaign machines of our political parties believe that we accept the caricatures they present to us of the opposing candidates. These campaigns often invite us into our most tribal reactions and compel us to see the worst in a rival candidate. But if every office seeker is radical and extreme, as the commercials state, why vote for any person on the ballot?
The talking points about candidates often are exaggerated, left to run wild in our political imaginations. Were you convinced by that one quote that it was the defining plank of a candidate’s platform? Do you remember the ad with the picture of a major-party nominee with a weapon in her hands? You might have made the link between a candidate, the COVID vaccine, the sick child and the small casket in another advertisement. One might have imagined that the current and former U.S. presidents were on the ballot in Virginia, too.
It seems that we, as the voting public, respond in kind to these commercials with words and actions that mirror their tenor and tone. In Richmond, it was hard to miss the large signs that used a choice expletive in the direction of a certain White House occupant.
I try not to be naïve. It is probable that not every elected official occupies a seat with the greater good as a priority. The examples that our candidates establish during their campaigns might suggest as much.
Yet the real issue may not be them. The campaign machines, made up of people who get paid to push our rage, anger and urgency buttons to secure our vote, believe that the electorate will consume the images, sound bites, stereotypes and dog whistles without studying the issues or the candidates. We continue to accept the machines’ depictions of us.
Opening minds to an alternative way of bringing about change is not the same as confirming our biases or stoking our fears. Do our candidates see us as equal partners in our democratic experiment? Our respective parties would save so much money if they treated the voting public as conversation partners instead of consumers of attack ads and “gotcha” infomercials. Our current practices invite us to embrace revised definitions of campaign ethics and election integrity that breed suspicion and anger. The ominous music and dark, grainy images in campaign advertisements only add to the problem.
There is a healthier model. Now that we have counted the votes and named our newly elected officials, today is a good time to reorient our attitudes and expectations in the direction of our shared humanity. For example, I am all for parents having a say in our children’s education. Consider what parents of Black children in Virginia’s public schools might have contributed to the history curriculum from the 1950s to the 1970s. Their children’s textbooks and lessons might have included fewer caricatures. The move to be our best selves can start and end with honoring every voice.
We can establish new standards and shared aspirations and cultivate the foundation for a healthier democracy. To be sure, this step calls us away from partisanship — or at least to interrogate it. Partisan does not equal right. I am not always right. You are not always right. As a person, I try to believe that the “other side of the aisle” consists of people who really do want the best for their families and for society. I welcome you to consider the same.
Please join me in wishing our incoming and outgoing leaders well. The commonwealth of Virginia benefits when its elected officials and its citizens work together and hold each other accountable.
Adam L. Bond is the pastor of the Ebenezer Baptist Church in Richmond’s Jackson Ward. Contact him at: adam.bond@ebenezerrva.org