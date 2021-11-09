Adam L. Bond column: The test of our caricature

The talking points about candidates often are exaggerated, left to run wild in our political imaginations. Were you convinced by that one quote that it was the defining plank of a candidate’s platform? Do you remember the ad with the picture of a major-party nominee with a weapon in her hands? You might have made the link between a candidate, the COVID vaccine, the sick child and the small casket in another advertisement. One might have imagined that the current and former U.S. presidents were on the ballot in Virginia, too.

It seems that we, as the voting public, respond in kind to these commercials with words and actions that mirror their tenor and tone. In Richmond, it was hard to miss the large signs that used a choice expletive in the direction of a certain White House occupant.

I try not to be naïve. It is probable that not every elected official occupies a seat with the greater good as a priority. The examples that our candidates establish during their campaigns might suggest as much.

Yet the real issue may not be them. The campaign machines, made up of people who get paid to push our rage, anger and urgency buttons to secure our vote, believe that the electorate will consume the images, sound bites, stereotypes and dog whistles without studying the issues or the candidates. We continue to accept the machines’ depictions of us.