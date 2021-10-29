Adin Lears column: Pregnancy, miscarriage and political intersection

In early March, I learned I was seven weeks pregnant. By the end of the month, I had found out that I had miscarried and undergone treatment that I did not know had been unsuccessful. The story of this treatment — and the subsequent months of confusion as I tried to get pregnant again — is intimately bound up with many women’s accounts of their own abortions, and it speaks directly to the latest abortion restrictions emerging in the United States.

Unlike many people who experience miscarriage, I didn’t have any pain or bleeding to indicate what had happened. I didn’t find out about the miscarriage until after my routine first trimester ultrasound at around nine weeks, after which my doctor called to tell me that the embryo that would have become a fetus was too small for what it should be at nine weeks, and it didn’t have a heartbeat — all of which was consistent with miscarriage. I’d had what doctors call a “missed” or “silent” miscarriage, a condition in which the fetus does not form or has died, but the mother’s body does not expel the tissue.