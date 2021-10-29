Adin Lears column: Pregnancy, miscarriage and political intersection

In early March, I learned I was seven weeks pregnant. By the end of the month, I had found out that I had miscarried and undergone treatment that I did not know had been unsuccessful. The story of this treatment — and the subsequent months of confusion as I tried to get pregnant again — is intimately bound up with many women’s accounts of their own abortions, and it speaks directly to the latest abortion restrictions emerging in the United States.
Unlike many people who experience miscarriage, I didn’t have any pain or bleeding to indicate what had happened. I didn’t find out about the miscarriage until after my routine first trimester ultrasound at around nine weeks, after which my doctor called to tell me that the embryo that would have become a fetus was too small for what it should be at nine weeks, and it didn’t have a heartbeat — all of which was consistent with miscarriage. I’d had what doctors call a “missed” or “silent” miscarriage, a condition in which the fetus does not form or has died, but the mother’s body does not expel the tissue.
I had two options for treatment, my doctor told me. I could either come into the hospital for a surgical procedure in which doctors scraped out the tissue from my uterus. Or I could administer medication to myself at home, which would help my uterus expel the products of conception. I opted for the latter, and within a week I had been prescribed two medications to be taken in succession: mifepristone, which prevents an embryo from staying implanted, and misoprostol, which induces contractions to expel the fetus. These are the same drugs that new legislation in Texas has drastically restricted access to.
As it turned out, Virginia state law places similar restrictions on mifepristone. I got a call from my pharmacist telling me that though the pharmacy had received the prescriptions for both drugs, it could only dispense the misoprostol because it didn’t have the mifepristone. After phone calls with several pharmacies, I found out that mifepristone can only be dispensed by a doctor and that pharmacies were not allowed to carry it.
When I got back in touch with my doctor, she told me I could just take the misoprostol and that it should work on its own. In the majority of cases, misoprostol does work on its own. But it is more effective when taken after mifepristone. When I took the misoprostol, I experienced cramps and bleeding for several days, though they were not as bad as I had been expecting. After about five weeks, I got a period again, so I thought the treatment had worked.
It wasn’t until several months later, after consultations with three different doctors, countless blood tests, and weeks of anxiety and confusion about why my pregnancy hormone still was elevated, that I found out it had not been effective: I still had products of conception in my uterus that needed to be removed if I wanted to get pregnant again.
This experience revealed several themes. One is the sheer emotional, physical and logistical difficulty of miscarriage, which rarely gets discussed. Another is the difficulty of receiving adequate information and care in the U.S. health care system, even for people like me with health insurance and the ability to pay for care.
But I share this story to highlight the intersectional interests of people who wish to terminate pregnancy and people who wish to become pregnant. I recount it not to speak over the countless women who have shared their abortion stories as a means of calling for the protection of safe, legal abortion in the U.S. Rather, I’m adding my story to theirs to amplify how restrictions on these drugs can prolong the pain and grief of miscarriage and postpone the possibility of having a healthy pregnancy.
The Virginia Mercury recently reported that as of October, clinics like Planned Parenthood would be able to dispense both mifepristone and misoprostol through the mail following telehealth appointments. This is good news, but it would not have helped someone in my situation obtain the prescription through a pharmacy. Virginia legislators need to do better.
Adin Lears teaches in the English department at Virginia Commonwealth University. Her courses focus on medieval studies, gender and sexuality, and they seek to use poetry and fiction to think through urgent questions of contemporary life. Contact her at: alears@vcu.edu