Adriana Trigiani column: The 10 life lessons I learned from Dolly Parton

Dolly might be the star, creator, writer and visionary, but she is also the most serious entrepreneur I have ever met. She works with people that get her. She is a glorious collaborator. She honors her ideas until she can bring them to fruition.

It might take a little time, and it might take some tweaking, but she will get there. She will see her idea through until it is realized on the page or the stage. You can watch “Christmas on the Square” on Netflix and see how she makes a classic holiday narrative relevant in the world we live in, without giving up the showmanship and fun. (Debbie Allen directed, a perfect pairing.)

3) Stay in the game to win it.

Dolly does not take her foot off the gas. She doesn’t give up. A good idea she had at age 10 for a movie, play or song is still a good idea, so why not pursue it? She has a book idea. Who would be the right person to call? How about James Patterson? He will pick up. Soon, they’re collaborating on the idea. When her career takes a turn in the late 1970s, she seeks advice.

The great Mac Davis recommends Sandy Gallin to manage Dolly’s career. Dolly trusts Mac and follows up. Her collaboration with Sandy Gallin changes the course of her career, which leads her into movies.