Adriana Trigiani column: The Baldaccis are Virginia's own national treasures

I grabbed a cup of coffee with Sen. Tim Kaine a couple of weeks ago. I wanted to check in on the Holton-Kaine family in the short months following the loss of Tim’s father-in-law, our beloved Gov. Linwood Holton, who was born and raised in Big Stone Gap. The senator greeted me with a smile and said, “How about the Baldaccis?”

How about them! On Feb. 24, 2022, Sandra Gioia Treadway, head librarian of the Library of Virginia, announced a gift of $1 million from Michelle and David Baldacci’s Wish You Well Foundation. What you may not know is the generous gift is one of thousands they have made to worthy institutions and organizations, in Virginia (and beyond), in support of literacy.

The long arms of this foundation have grown to include feeding the hungry, facilitating after-school programming and supporting adult education. It quietly and generously has been shoring up a vast array of Virginia community-based programs and libraries for years.

The mission evolved from David and Michelle’s worldview: If you can read, you will thrive. If you can read, you can feed your family. If you can read, you will make decisions in your best interests and elect people who serve your community’s needs.

Their philosophy is pure Virginian: In a nation founded on freedom to worship, free speech and a free press, reading is fundamental.

Here are the five rules of living and giving I have learned from Michelle and David.

1) There’s no place like home. A strong family is the foundation of a great society, and as families and their configurations have evolved, Michelle and David dug deep into our communities to support families and education. They walk the walk.

I have observed them as they raised their children with a set of values rooted in the Beatitudes. They have raised their children to serve by example. They encouraged personal responsibility.

David tells a great story about living on a lake when the kids were young. They had the fears of all young parents living close to water, but instead of building walls and fences between the children and the lake, they decided to teach the children to become good swimmers. They empowered the children to take care of themselves.

The same notion can be applied to reading. The world and its opportunities open up when we read.

2. Every reader counts: “one curious mind at a time.” Michelle and David live a philosophy. David is one of our greatest and most successful American novelists, but he understands the power of one. Every reader matters.

Michelle applies that same philosophy to the processing of the grants she oversees. No matter how small the request, or great, she weighs the potential impact on the community, while considering how it might change one life for the better.

3. Get above your raising. David was born and raised in Virginia where the old saw goes, “Don’t get above your raising.” It was a way to encourage a child to remain humble.

However, Wish You Well wants your child to do better, to exceed expectations and to give back. If you get above your raising with kindness, grace and humility, the world will be a better place. David and Michelle believe that if your family thrives, society as a whole is better for it.

4. Library is community. Across the state, from the glorious Library of Virginia headquarters in Richmond and its world-class collection; to the bookmobiles that take books into rural communities; to the magnificent libraries of community colleges, colleges and universities; at the heart of all of them is are librarians and their staff members.

Wish You Well supports all manner of library programming that benefits our children, pre-K through high school. Public libraries have become our community centers, where children gather after school, computers are provided for patrons, book clubs meet and seniors gather.

Families directly benefit from library programs. Wish You Well supports local programming designed to suit your family and community in a safe environment, where patrons can read and dream.

5. Connect the dots. Michelle has explained that our most difficult community challenges are linked to literacy. When a person cannot fill out an application, or apply for a job that requires reading to train for a particular position, there is a direct impact on the family’s survival.

“If you can’t apply for a job and get it, you can’t feed your family,” she said. “Unless that cycle is broken by learning how to read, the family will suffer.”

Michelle encourages us to look around in our communities and identify the need. Literacy is a community effort. If you can read, you can teach someone to read.

Wish You Well has been at the heart of real change in our communities because the Baldacci family wishes you well, but they also wish you better. Virginia is better because of their commitment to literacy, and you know what they say: As Virginia goes, so goes the nation, and from there, the world.

It’s very simple. One word, one sentence, one reader at a time, and soon, the story takes a turn. And who among us doesn’t love a happy ending?