Adriana Trigiani column: There goes what's his name!

Jimmy knew what he was talking about when it came to the craft of directing. He learned the skill as an actor. He knew how he liked a set to be run, and when the opportunity came his way, he did not fumble, he rose to the occasion and was instantly in demand.

This was a man who became a director at the age of 56 in an industry that stops counting after 40. That’s how good he was at his job. He reinvented himself without giving up the essence of who he was — a kind, decent, Southern American by way of Texas with a big heart and superb timing.

Jim was an expert director. He understood the role of every person on the soundstage and respected them equally. He equated a cast to the instruments in the orchestra and the musicians who played them.

“You’re all the best at what you do,” he said, “but it’s all just noise until we work together to make music. I’m the guy with the stick.” That is the perfect definition of the director.

Luckily for us, his fans, he wrote a memoir, “What? And Give Up Show Business?” before he got sick. The book was published earlier this year by the Texas Christian University Press out of Fort Worth, Texas.