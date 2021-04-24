Adriana Trigiani column: There goes what's his name!

Oscar night will be a time of reflection. We’ve seen the movies, chosen our winners and have memories of years past when we rooted for our favorites.
This year, I pay tribute to a man whose face and performances you know, but whose name you might not: James Hampton. Among the skills that he developed over his career, he was first and foremost a character actor. Jimmy was nominated for an Oscar in 1963 for acting in a short subject film, the same night Gregory Peck won best actor for “To Kill A Mockingbird.” Jimmy didn’t win, but felt he had because Mr. Peck complimented his work.
Character actors dramatize the heart of the stories we write, they move the plot along, create circumstances for the story to unfold or issue a warning that plays out in the denouement. They are the messengers (don’t shoot them), even though they’ve been known to die in the first act (too soon).
These gloriously talented actors are the villains, best friends, judges, in-laws, juries, angels, co-workers, siblings, doctors, nurses, assembly line mechanics, infantrymen and more in your favorite films.
Character actors might be cast as the pretty woman at the bar, the wise bartender at the same watering hole, the brave soldier in the foxhole with the leading man who takes the hit so the star won’t have to, or the brilliant secretary to the executrix who knows more about the company finances than the CEO, a wise cellmate in the pokey, a concerned father, a desperate mother, an empathetic teacher or whatever role the screenwriter dreams up. The character actor is the everyman and everywoman whose performances become the everything.
Great things historically begin in Virginia, and so does this story.
The production of a television series at The New Millenium Studios in Petersburg, outside of Richmond, was the setting. The brilliant visionary/actor/writer/director Tim Reid and his first lieutenant, the gorgeous and talented actor Daphne Maxwell Reid, built a television and film studio at the turn of this century to bring performing artists, directors and writers to Virginia to film their projects.
Tim and the magnificent Susan Fales-Hill created the television series “Linc’s” starring Pam Grier and Steven Williams for Showtime. I had worked for Susan on “A Different World,” so she called upon me to join the writing staff, along with the acclaimed writer/director Charles Randolph Wright. We lived in Richmond and worked in Petersburg as we shot the series.
Enter Jimmy Hampton.
When Jimmy walked into the studio, heads turned. He had star power without the burn. Jimmy had been hired to direct a few episodes. He wore casual khakis, a blue polo shirt and brand new white sneakers. He had a thick head of hair the color of Cheerios, wore glasses and was taking in the studio as though he were a general walking the battlefield.
His wife, Mary Deese Hampton, had a megawatt smile, jet black hair and movie star beauty. (Comes in handy, because she is an actor, too). Susan had hired Jimmy on shows she had helmed in Los Angeles and adored him. Susan said, “You’ll know Jimmy when you see him,” And I did. You would, too.
Here are a few of the greatest hits of James Hampton in his illustrious 50-plus-year career:
1. “Gunsmoke”
Jim met Burt Reynolds, his lifelong friend, when he guest starred in the early 1960s fresh from the New York theater. Jim returned for several episodes, which made their friendship a lock. Burt and Jim would work together in television, theater and film for the entirety of their careers.
2. “F Troop”
The hilarious sitcom ensemble that included comedy king Larry Storch, Ken Berry, Forrest Tucker and Melody Patterson featured Jim as the bugler. A life-changing role that put Jim on the television A-list.
3. “Hawmps!”
Jim described his starring role in this major motion picture as a bomb — but a happy one. (This film was brought to you from the same team that created the monster hit “Benji.”) Jim rode a camel, cavorted with Christopher Connelly and had a ball.
4. “Teen Wolf” and “Teen Wolf Too”
Jim played the beloved Michael J. Fox’s dad in the original film, and returned to play the talented Jason Bateman’s uncle in the second. Harold Howard was a role that made Jim recognizable at the gas station.
5. “The China Syndrome”
This movie starred some of our greatest actors: Jane Fonda, Jack Lemmon and Michael Douglas, with Jim as the public relations man in a dramatic role that changed the perception of folks who believed Jim could only do comedy. He could do it all.
6. “The Longest Yard”
One of the monster hits made with Burt Reynolds. A fan favorite. Jim was nominated for a Golden Globe for best newcomer for this film, 12 years after his debut in show business. A bit of trivia: Jim lost to Timothy Bottoms.
7. “The Doris Day Show”
Jim adored Doris Day. He played the bumbling handyman.
8. “The Mary Show” (1978): Jim was in the ensemble that included David Letterman, Michael Keaton, Swoosie Kurtz and the star, Mary Tyler Moore. In “Maggie” (1981), Erma Bombeck’s sitcom celebrating her family life for ABC-TV, Jim played the patriarch of the Watson clan. On “The Tonight Show,” starring Johnny Carson, Jim made more than 30 appearances, one more hilarious than the next. Google them.
9. “Evening Shade”
Jim wrote and directed the hit show with a talented team of writers. It starred Burt Reynolds and pivoted Jim from acting to directing and writing. He would continue to act, but he was bit by the directing bug, which stayed with him until he retired.
10. “Sling Blade”
Billy Bob Thornton won the Oscar for best adapted screenplay for his opus. Billy Bob had met Jim when he directed Billy Bob in “Hearts Afire,” a show created by the great Linda Bloodworth-Thomason and produced by her husband, Harry. Jim adored the Thomasons, who were lifelong friends. He appreciated their worldview and admired their work. Billy Bob asked Jim if he’d play a part in a little movie he was writing. Jim called Billy Bob Thornton “a genius.” It was the only time I ever heard Jim use that word in regard to an artist. You’ll understand why when you revisit the film “Sling Blade.”
James Hampton died on Wednesday, April 7, at the age of 84 from complications from Parkinson’s disease. He was a valiant patient. He lived with integrity and grace even as he suffered.
Anyone who had the opportunity to work with Jimmy couldn’t wait to work with him again. Jimmy played the preacher in “’Big Stone Gap,” his last film role. No one, except his wife, Mary, knew that Jim guided me through the process of getting the movie made over many years.
He spent time preparing me to direct. Jim understood the importance of filming the movie in Virginia, where the story was born. He understood authenticity as an important grace note in production. He was there whenever I had a question.
Jimmy knew what he was talking about when it came to the craft of directing. He learned the skill as an actor. He knew how he liked a set to be run, and when the opportunity came his way, he did not fumble, he rose to the occasion and was instantly in demand.
This was a man who became a director at the age of 56 in an industry that stops counting after 40. That’s how good he was at his job. He reinvented himself without giving up the essence of who he was — a kind, decent, Southern American by way of Texas with a big heart and superb timing.
Jim was an expert director. He understood the role of every person on the soundstage and respected them equally. He equated a cast to the instruments in the orchestra and the musicians who played them.
“You’re all the best at what you do,” he said, “but it’s all just noise until we work together to make music. I’m the guy with the stick.” That is the perfect definition of the director.
Luckily for us, his fans, he wrote a memoir, “What? And Give Up Show Business?” before he got sick. The book was published earlier this year by the Texas Christian University Press out of Fort Worth, Texas.
Jim’s show business story is a hilarious trip down our collective memory lane. Jimmy loved to cook and eat, so there are recipes. I laughed out loud as I read it. You will, too.
James Hampton elevated the art form of storytelling and our hopes along with it. Sometimes making people laugh might seem like a small thing, or a frivolous exercise. In truth, the most important thing human beings can do for another is to alleviate their suffering — to make them laugh when all hope seems lost.
Jimmy lived to make people laugh, and yes, also to think. How lucky I was to have known and loved my friend. On Oscar night, I’ll be thinking about him. Jimmy Hampton didn’t need a glittering prize to dazzle. He just was.
Raised in the mountains of Southwest Virginia, Adriana Trigiani is the bestselling author of 18 books, including “Big Stone Gap,” which she adapted and directed for the screen. Join her and authors of note in conversation every Tuesday at 6 p.m. on Facebook Live on her author page. Contact her at: adrianamailings@gmail.com