Adriane Fugh-Berman and Caroline Renko column: Mandate COVID-19 vaccinations in care facilities

An individualistic approach will not cut it; either we are all in or we lose more precious lives. No staff should be allowed to be in contact with patients in any setting, residents of long-term care facilities or other workers at these facilities without being vaccinated. COVID-19 vaccinations should be mandatory for all health care workers.

Adriane Fugh-Berman, M.D., is a professor of pharmacology and physiology and family medicine at Georgetown University Medical Center. She directs PharmedOut, a research and education project at the university that promotes rational prescribing.

Caroline Renko is the project manager of PharmedOut.

