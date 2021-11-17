Adrienne Hartgerink column: To better care for our veterans, fully use this powerful resource

As we take the time this month to honor the more than 700,000 veterans who live in Virginia, it is important to remember that we owe America’s veterans far more than words of gratitude. They have earned the best, most timely health care through the Department of Veterans Affairs — without long waits and red tape.

As president of the Virginia Association of Nurse Anesthetists and a veteran, I urge the VA to create national standards of practice that will allow Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists to practice at the full extent of their training, education and licensure. Doing so is the right policy and honors those who have served our country.

This move will not only expand access to care for veterans — it will decrease wait times so care can be delivered when veterans need it most, and it will decrease costs. Plus, it will offer the VA needed flexibility with rural facilities and providers working across state lines.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the unique skills and expertise of CRNAs allowed us to step forward to treat veterans and others through advanced airway and ventilation management. These skills have been essential in addressing the deadliest part of this unforgiving virus.