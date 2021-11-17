Adrienne Hartgerink column: To better care for our veterans, fully use this powerful resource

As we take the time this month to honor the more than 700,000 veterans who live in Virginia, it is important to remember that we owe America’s veterans far more than words of gratitude. They have earned the best, most timely health care through the Department of Veterans Affairs — without long waits and red tape.
As president of the Virginia Association of Nurse Anesthetists and a veteran, I urge the VA to create national standards of practice that will allow Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists to practice at the full extent of their training, education and licensure. Doing so is the right policy and honors those who have served our country.
This move will not only expand access to care for veterans — it will decrease wait times so care can be delivered when veterans need it most, and it will decrease costs. Plus, it will offer the VA needed flexibility with rural facilities and providers working across state lines.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, the unique skills and expertise of CRNAs allowed us to step forward to treat veterans and others through advanced airway and ventilation management. These skills have been essential in addressing the deadliest part of this unforgiving virus.
To help meet the needs of veterans during the pandemic, the VA encouraged all facilities to utilize VA health care professionals to the full scope of their license, registration or certification to increase access to care. It is now time to make that action permanent.
National standards of practice will allow all health care professionals working in the VA system to have consistent scope and requirements of practice, notwithstanding any state license, registration or other requirements. Since nearly one-third of VA medical facilities have one or more sites of care in another state, and 14% of licensed health care professionals employed by the VA have state authority to practice in a state other than their main VA medical facility, having national standards will allow providers to care for veterans where and when they need it most.
In 2016, the Federal Trade Commission reviewed a proposed rule to remove physician supervision requirements for advanced practice nurses, including CRNAs. The FTC praised the proposed rule as a way to increase the VA’s “ability to provide timely, efficient and effective” care for our nation’s veterans, increase their access to care and decrease wait times for appointments.
Yet today, while all other types of APNs can practice to the full extent of their training, education and licensure, CRNAs cannot. In fact, CRNAs are the only advanced practice nurses without full practice authority in the VA health care system.
This is despite the fact that the ability of CRNAs to provide high-quality care, even under the most difficult circumstances, has been recognized by every branch of the U.S. military.
When I was active duty, I was the sole anesthesia provider for hundreds of troops in a remote location. This story is repeated over and over throughout the military services, where CRNAs are the primary providers of anesthesia care for forward surgical teams.
CRNAs in the Army, Navy and Air Force on forward surgical teams and in combat support hospitals have full practice authority. But if they choose to practice in a VA facility when they leave active duty, they no longer have the ability to practice in this way.
Veterans often have to wait undue amounts of time for care when we have the ability to help alleviate that problem. The current barrier to CRNAs in the VA health system is an anti-competitive action recognized by parties including the FTC and AMVETS, one of the largest veterans service organizations in the country.
It is time to remove the health care monopoly within the VA and ensure our veterans have the care they need and deserve for their sacrifice and service. Visit anesthesiafacts.com for more information on national standards and allowing CRNAs to practice in full.
Adrienne Hartgerink, DNP, CRNA, Lt. Col. (ret.) U.S. Air Force, is president of the Virginia Association of Nurse Anesthetists. Contact her at: president@virginiacrna.org