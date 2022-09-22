After the Monuments podcast | America's response to Queen Elizabeth II passing away, plus some Richmond monuments headed to L.A.

Michael Paul Williams and Kelli Lemon are back in the studio talking about some of the recent events in world news. Topics of discussion include the varying response in America to the passing of Queen Elizabeth II and the recent progression in Richmond of the Confederate monuments. Some monuments will go on loan to a museum in Los Angeles while others will stay in Richmond and continue to be under consideration as to what their future should be.

About After the Monuments

Co-hosted by Pulitzer-Prize winning columnist Michael Paul Williams and Kelli Lemon, After the Monuments captures the zeitgeist of a nation struggling to move from symbolic to substantive change on racial issues.

The podcast analyzes current events about race through a historical context, examining the ideas of leading Black thinkers over time, and encouraging broader and deeper insights into racial tensions, divisions and reconciliation.

Williams and Lemon, both with the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Richmond, Va., engage with a wide range of guests to bring context, relevance and resonance to events, going well beyond breaking-news headlines.