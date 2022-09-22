 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
After the Monuments podcast | America's response to Queen Elizabeth II passing away, plus some Richmond monuments headed to L.A.

Michael Paul Williams and Kelli Lemon are back in the studio talking about some of the recent events in world news. Topics of discussion include the varying response in America to the passing of Queen Elizabeth II and the recent progression in Richmond of the Confederate monuments. Some monuments will go on loan to a museum in Los Angeles while others will stay in Richmond and continue to be under consideration as to what their future should be.

After the Monuments if presented by Massey Cancer Center and supported by Team Henry Enterprises.

About After the Monuments

Co-hosted by Pulitzer-Prize winning columnist Michael Paul Williams and Kelli Lemon, After the Monuments captures the zeitgeist of a nation struggling to move from symbolic to substantive change on racial issues.

The podcast analyzes current events about race through a historical context, examining the ideas of leading Black thinkers over time, and encouraging broader and deeper insights into racial tensions, divisions and reconciliation.

Williams and Lemon, both with the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Richmond, Va., engage with a wide range of guests to bring context, relevance and resonance to events, going well beyond breaking-news headlines.

Recent episodes

While the proposed legislation and upcoming laws for cannabis and marijuana will be applicable for everyone, the justice carried out is too often different. In this episode of After the Monuments, Kelli talks with Sheba Williams, founder and executive director of No Left Turns, a re-entry organization for individuals being released from the department of corrections on marijuana related charges and otherwise.

During this special series of After the Monuments, Kelli and Michael Paul are talking with folks who were involved and nearby the 2017 Unite the Right Rally in Charlottesville about the Confederate monuments in that city that ultimately turned violent and led to the death of a young woman. In the finale of the series, Kelli and Michael Paul are recapping what they heard from guests and sharing feelings of their own just a few days before the five year anniversary of the deadly white supremacist rally in Charlottesville.

In this episode of After the Monuments, Kelli and Michael Paul are reviewing some of the racially sensitive stories in the news including what Richmond, Virginia police originally reported as a thwarted mass shooting plan but may not have actually been, the search and seizure of confidential documents at the former President's private residence in Mar-a-Lago and with the retirement of Serena Williams, Kelli and Michael Paul reminisce on Richmond native Arthur Ashe and others who used their position in sports to promote a social message. After the Monuments is sponsored by Massey Cancer Center and Team Henry Enterprises.

In this episode, Kelli and Michael Paul are talking with Kristin Szakos. During the time of the rally, and before, Kristin was a member of the Charlottesville City Council. She perhaps the first council member to recommend the removal of the Confederate monuments which she did during her campaign for council in 2013.
