After the Monuments podcast | Oath Keepers, Mississippi drinking water & more

Kelli Lemon and Pulitzer Prize-winning columnist Michael Paul Williams return for another episode of After the Monuments where this week they're talking about white supremacy in law enforcement, Mississippi's drinking water and more. Presented by Massey Cancer Center and supported by Team Henry Enterprises.

About After the Monuments

Co-hosted by Pulitzer-Prize winning columnist Michael Paul Williams and Kelli Lemon, After the Monuments captures the zeitgeist of a nation struggling to move from symbolic to substantive change on racial issues.

The podcast analyzes current events about race through a historical context, examining the ideas of leading Black thinkers over time, and encouraging broader and deeper insights into racial tensions, divisions and reconciliation.

Williams and Lemon, both with the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Richmond, Va., engage with a wide range of guests to bring context, relevance and resonance to events, going well beyond breaking-news headlines.