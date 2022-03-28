After the Monuments: Real Talk About Race with Michael Paul Williams and Kelli Lemon

What was meant to begin as a simple Google search to learn the history of a historically black neighborhood, led sisters Enjoli and Dr. Seisha Moon down a rabbit hole that included The Richmond Times-Dispatch and Valentine Museum to open their archives for continual research that ultimately lead to the re-framing and updates to the history of the Jackson Ward neighborhood. The project sheds light on how the true history of a place is too often painted over and how reparative historic preservation can restore pride and appreciation for the past and outlook for the future.