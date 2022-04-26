Aimee Guidera column: Budget delays keep students, parents and teachers in limbo

Virginia’s budget is a statement of priorities and values. Hearing from Virginians loud and clear last November, Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration has prioritized students, parents and teachers since day one.

Nothing is more important than ensuring our children are prepared for success in life. With billions of dollars in higher-than-anticipated revenue received by the commonwealth, there is an opportunity for historic investments in Virginia’s present and future.

In our budget, it’s clear that our mission is to equip Virginia’s educators with the largest education budget in the commonwealth's history. And the time is now to make good on those promises to Virginians.

Restoring excellence in education, in every community in the commonwealth, is a critical step in our mission of making Virginia the very best place to learn. In order to do this, we must move dollars to local communities so they can plan for the future and act now.

The billions of dollars in excess revenues in Virginia’s general fund provide an opportunity to address critical issues directly impacting student performance: increasing teacher pay, updating school buildings, investing in innovation and helping our children rebound from COVID-related learning loss.

COVID-19 school shutdowns illuminated and exacerbated some already troubling trends around literacy in the commonwealth. During the 2020-21 school year, only 61% of third grade students were proficient in reading on Standards of Learning assessments. A recent University of Virginia report on early literacy assessments showed that in the fall of 2021, overall scores for grades K-2 had the highest percentage of students ever below the grade-level benchmark.

This data is especially alarming because we know reading on grade level is a critical milestone for ensuring students are on track for graduation and lifetime success. Moreover, comparing this data across demographics shows disproportionately higher rates of below-benchmark scores among some subgroups, including Black and Hispanic students. For Black students that gap grows from kindergarten (28.7% at high risk) to second grade (55.6% at high risk).

We must act swiftly to address Virginia’s literacy crisis. The Virginia Literacy Act — signed into law by Youngkin and carried in the General Assembly by Del. Carrie Coyner, R-Chesterfield, and state Sen. Louise Lucas, D-Portsmouth — is a game-changing bipartisan effort currently stuck in neutral until the budget passes.

This law emphasizes evidence-based approaches and practices to improve curriculum and teacher training. Implementing these provisions, including deploying reading coaches across the commonwealth to work with our most-behind students and their teachers, cannot start until state legislators deliver appropriate funding to the governor’s desk.

Outside of parents, teachers are the most important factor in student success. If we want to improve student outcomes, we must invest in Virginia’s teachers.

Youngkin’s agenda prioritizes historic increases in teacher salaries. Starting salaries for Virginia educators are ranked 17th in the nation, according to the National Education Association. The commonwealth is in the bottom half of the country in terms of average salaries.

Virginia teachers are exhausted after all they have overcome the last two years and we should be supporting them. School boards typically set their budgets in April and they cannot responsibly do so without a state budget. There’s an opportunity for legislators to be part of the Youngkin administration’s historic agenda but, so far, budget inaction by the General Assembly is keeping Virginia teachers in limbo.

Our children aren’t all the same. Yet traditional education systems continue to primarily deliver a one-size-fits-all model of learning. We must fuel innovation and partnerships to expand opportunities for quality and varied learning experiences for our students.

The College Partnership Laboratory Schools bill will make this possible. Higher education institutions throughout the commonwealth are able to collaborate with K-12 schools and community partners such as employers, arts institutions and youth-focused organizations to bring learning to life through real-world applications. This will broaden horizons and open doors for students who traditionally have been underserved in our schools. The $150 million accompanying budget amendment will incentivize and fuel this innovation.

School divisions, colleges and community partners already are interested in starting a lab school. Google recently committed to supporting our lab school initiative, pledging $250,000 to CodeVA to create a network of computer science schools across the commonwealth, based on the successful CodeRVA regional high school. Communities are coming together to build partnerships and new approaches to learning, which will prepare all of our students for success in the 21st century.

The uncertainty posed by inaction on the budget prolongs the progress we can make in this unique moment. Our students deserve a best-in-class education system. The Youngkin administration is ready to work with everyone who shares those values and priorities, and wants to deliver that promise for Virginia’s children.