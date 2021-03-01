Al Austin column: Mega-landfill threatens health and history of Cumberland County

Green Ridge Virginia hopes to bring a mega-landfill to Cumberland County, and has highlighted that its mega-landfill would bring more than $2 million a year in host fees paid by the developer to the county. But what does it say about the project if we have to be paid to take this opportunity? What are we giving up in return?
We all have heard of exciting new business opportunities coming to a region, with local governments offering tax credits or other incentives to lure the company to its borders.
But here it is the reverse. If this project is so desirable, then we have to ask why Cumberland County must be paid just to let the waste-hauling company inside our borders. On its face, it suggests that the proposed project will be detrimental to the region and the payment is an attempt to compensate residents for the damage.
I spent a career in business with a major, national insurance company, working daily to assess costs and benefits. I know from experience that you have to pay attention to how costs and benefits are spread across a community.
They almost never are evenly spread. The benefits often are concentrated in the hands of the most fortunate, while the costs too frequently are borne by those who are in poorer neighborhoods. The waste disposal industry knows this reality all too well.
After all, who wants a mega-landfill in their backyard receiving up to 5,000 tons of garbage a day? Poor minority communities often are targeted because of their lack of resources to oppose this deadly threat to their air, water and well-being.
Economist Herman Daly warned of “uneconomic growth,” which is a perfect phrase to capture the risk we face here. For those who might not be familiar with the term, it means economic growth that produces negative externalities — which reduce the overall quality of life.
The landfill might be “growth” for some, but it will diminish the quality of life for most of our families in Cumberland County.
The landfill, of course, threatens the Pine Grove School, a historic Black elementary school that is listed both on the Virginia Landmarks Register and on the National Register of Historic Places. Now more than 100 years old, the school was a vital part of growing up here. We used to walk three miles each way along Pinegrove Road to get to the two-room schoolhouse.
Our teacher, Betty Lou Scales, taught us to ignore traditional barriers, and believe in our own ability to learn and succeed. Thanks to her and others like her, I launched my career with the confidence that I could compete against young, more privileged executives who had graduated from the most elite colleges in the nation.
Of course, it is not just about my story. The Pine Grove School was the center of a historically significant, African American community that included the homes of Pine Grove schoolchildren and their teachers, the businesses run by the parents of those children, the cemeteries where those families and their neighbors buried and remembered their dead, and the four churches that served the community.
This is about far more than the threat that a landfill poses to the physical structure of the Pine Grove School. It is not just the four walls of the Pine Grove School building that we need to preserve.
We need to more broadly look at the threats posed to the entire community that the Pine Grove School helped to anchor: the health and environmental threats, the threat to historic treasures in the region and the elimination of a way of life.
The Pine Grove School, after all, was built and maintained on generations of community investment. From 1917 to 1964, the Pine Grove School provided opportunities for hundreds of African American children during the era of Jim Crow oppression.
If the landfill goes forward as planned, it will pave over important parts of the Pine Grove story, a story that includes not just the successes it afforded me when no one else could, but also stories like mine from classmates and students that preceded me. A major part of the history of the region will be destroyed and never will be restored.
Al Austin of Midlothian is a former senior vice president of Aetna Life and Casualty Insurance Company and now is retired. He graduated from Pine Grove Elementary School in 1959 and serves on the board of the the AMMD Pine Grove Project. Contact him at: austin1001@comcast.net