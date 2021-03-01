Al Austin column: Mega-landfill threatens health and history of Cumberland County

Green Ridge Virginia hopes to bring a mega-landfill to Cumberland County, and has highlighted that its mega-landfill would bring more than $2 million a year in host fees paid by the developer to the county. But what does it say about the project if we have to be paid to take this opportunity? What are we giving up in return?

We all have heard of exciting new business opportunities coming to a region, with local governments offering tax credits or other incentives to lure the company to its borders.

But here it is the reverse. If this project is so desirable, then we have to ask why Cumberland County must be paid just to let the waste-hauling company inside our borders. On its face, it suggests that the proposed project will be detrimental to the region and the payment is an attempt to compensate residents for the damage.

I spent a career in business with a major, national insurance company, working daily to assess costs and benefits. I know from experience that you have to pay attention to how costs and benefits are spread across a community.

They almost never are evenly spread. The benefits often are concentrated in the hands of the most fortunate, while the costs too frequently are borne by those who are in poorer neighborhoods. The waste disposal industry knows this reality all too well.