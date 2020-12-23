Al Schalow column: A clock remembers Christmas time

A few years ago, I inherited two items that were present at the moment of my birth in Cartersville: One was a double-globed oil lamp that provided my first rays of squinted light. The other was a wind-up chiming clock that provided my first other-than-human sounds.
Both of these items have fascinated me through the years. The stately old clock, however, served as more than just a keeper of time. I long have been convinced that it remembers things.I will share some of those memories, especially those of Christmas, as told to me by the faithful clock that lived, for generations, at the home of my grandparents:
I remember the delight of being opened as a present. The young lady and man marveled at the cutting-edge technology and craftmanship that made me possible. They carefully read the instructions, wound me up and welcomed me as the official family timekeeper.
Over the years the family grew in size. Children became parents, parents became grandparents and so on. Each year there were more nieces, nephews and cousins. There were many special occasions observed at the house. The Christmas season, however, always was my favorite time of year. Christmas also was the occasion when most of these relatives gathered to celebrate.
My keepers were people of modest means. Christmas presents largely consisted of handmade necessities rather than luxury items. The deeper meaning of Christmas was conveyed in many ways.
I remember the silence throughout the house when everyone left for special church services. It was a joy to hear the family still singing carols as they returned home. They spoke of the live Christmas pageant, magnificent sounds of the bell and vocal choirs, candle-lighting stillness and heartfelt singing. Children always added a special bedtime prayer for snow on Christmas Day.
Christmas dinner and subsequent present unwrapping were a joyful mixture of loud voices, and the wonderful aroma of food and dessert. The living room tin woodstove was going full blast as presents were unwrapped and “thank-you’s” were exchanged.
The cedar Christmas tree, freshly cut from the woods, was decorated with handmade ornaments. I remember the first year that “newfangled” colorful electric lights were used on the tree. There was no going back to hand-lit tree candles after that innovation.
These days, I hear talk of “downloads,” “podcasts,” “social media” and “Zoom meetings.” And what is this talk about “smartwatches”? An educated distant cousin, I presume.
Through it all, I have been blessed to witness tremendous progress in human endeavors. Yes, there have been setbacks, sickness, wars and pandemics. During such times, people have learned to cope and share accumulated knowledge to help solve those problems.
The Christmas season and other religious celebrations this time of year are uplifting to the human spirit. It is a time we can be happy for our many positive blessings, help those in need and spread good cheer throughout the world. Merry Christmas!
Al Schalow is a retired pharmacist. He performs The Medicine Wagon Show for incoming VCU School of Pharmacy students each year. Contact him at: alrx061@gmail.com