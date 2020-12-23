Al Schalow column: A clock remembers Christmas time

A few years ago, I inherited two items that were present at the moment of my birth in Cartersville: One was a double-globed oil lamp that provided my first rays of squinted light. The other was a wind-up chiming clock that provided my first other-than-human sounds.

Both of these items have fascinated me through the years. The stately old clock, however, served as more than just a keeper of time. I long have been convinced that it remembers things.I will share some of those memories, especially those of Christmas, as told to me by the faithful clock that lived, for generations, at the home of my grandparents:

I remember the delight of being opened as a present. The young lady and man marveled at the cutting-edge technology and craftmanship that made me possible. They carefully read the instructions, wound me up and welcomed me as the official family timekeeper.

Over the years the family grew in size. Children became parents, parents became grandparents and so on. Each year there were more nieces, nephews and cousins. There were many special occasions observed at the house. The Christmas season, however, always was my favorite time of year. Christmas also was the occasion when most of these relatives gathered to celebrate.