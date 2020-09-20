Al Schalow column: History, perception and education

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I am a native Virginian and grew up in the Richmond area. In my young years, the statues along Monument Avenue, and other Confederate icons, were just a taken-for-granted part of our historical city. I admired the artistry of the statues, but gave little thought as to why they existed. In school, we were taught that the North’s Ulysses S. Grant won the Civil War, then mostly referred to as “The War Between the States,” and that Southern Gen. Robert E. Lee was the epitome of being a good loser. He also was lauded for his efforts to “heal the nation’s wounds.”

In the ensuing years, I have read many accounts of Civil War battles. For me, “civil” never has been an apt description for that horrendous, bloody, divisive war. And the futile battle over whether the war was fought to defend states’ rights or abolish the practice of slavery still is being argued in some quarters. The fact that the practice of slavery officially was abolished by ratification of the 13th Amendment to the United States Constitution and President Abraham Lincoln should have ended that argument.

With that brief background, my purpose for this opinion piece is twofold: first, to stress the importance of teaching accurate, comprehensive history to children at a young age; second, to note the importance of individual and collective perception relative to history.