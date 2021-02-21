Al Schalow column: Locks and keys

In pharmaceutical research, scientists look for chemical entities that can attach to or block actions at “receptor sites.” In effect, these interactions are locks and keys that work to prevent or ameliorate disease. Conversely, disease or poisonous substances can find such sites to cause bodily harm or death. The current coronavirus vaccine is an example of scientific success finding key components of the deadly virus, and creating a key to lock out and destroy its deadly capabilities. Receptor sites also are involved in pain and pleasure. Our bodies internally have produced endorphins, adrenalin and other chemicals that unlock our “fight-or-flight” decisions, feelings of well-being and other emotions. One or more of such chemicals, perhaps, is the key that unlocks the emotion of human love.

In the same vein, humankind long has realized that proper nutrition is an important key to maintaining good health for people and animals. The discovery of vitamins, minerals, food pyramids, daily nutritional values and counting calories has unlocked avenues to longer lifespans. Plant and animal genome technology have contributed to a healthier population on our planet. It is astounding that most of the keys to unlocking human health and nutrition secrets have been found in the last few centuries of human existence.